AEW Dynamite Results – May 25, 2022

It’s Wednesday night…please keep the victims of yesterday’s senseless violence in your thoughts tonight.

Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone have the call of tonight’s final Dynamite before Double or Nothing.

Steel Cage Match: Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears (MJF is the special referee)

Shawn Spears has a great entrance. Wardlow comes to the ring, no music and hancuffed. Gotta give AEW credit for the great presentation here. MJF mockingly checks Wardlow for for…errrr international objects. Spears attacks while Wardlow is still cuffed. MJF with the boots to Wardlow. Spears with a running kick. Back elbow and kick by Wardlow. MJF with a chop and an eye rake. Double shoulder block into the cage. Backdrop and a kick by Wardlow. MJF dares him to punch. Wardlow breaks the cuffs and clotheslines Spears 2x and sends him into the cage. Hangman by Spears. Spears climbs the cage but Wardlow throws him off. Senton by Wardlow, MJF refuses to count, he wants Wardlow to punch him. Wardlow goes for the powerbomb but a low blow by MJF. C4 by Spears for a fast 2. Spears exits the cage (victory is only by pin or submission here) and grabs a chair. MJF holds Wardlow but Wardlow gets out of the way as MJF eats a chair from Spears. Wardlow pulls down the straps and he have a Powerbomb Symphony. Bryce Remsberg comes him as the Symphony continues. Wardlow scores the pin.

WINNER WARDLOW

Security detail hits the ring and Wardlow knocks them all down with punches and powerbombs one of them into the cage. MJF escapes and Wardlow points him down.

The announcers send their prayers to the victims of yesterday’s mass shootings.

The Jericho Appreciation Society enters the building and throw fire at a backstage hand because he is wearing a Jon Moxley T Shirt.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and brings out CM Punk and AEW World Champion Hangman Page. Punk is grateful to be in LAs Vegas and predicts that he will be champion come Sunday. Page disagrees. Punk questions why Page is taking this so personally. Page promised to embarrass him right now. He wanted to but he can’t right now. He won’t play Punk’s game. Page says he pities Punk and does not respect him. Page says he needs to defend AEW from Punk. Punk says he respects the champion but the path Page rides was paved by Punk. Punk demands a handshakes. Page with a right hand, Punk goes down and smiles.

We get a preview of Ana Jay vs. Jade Cargill Sunday Night

William Regal has joined the booth as the Jericho Appreciation Society comes out. Jericho demands the music be cut as he also joins the booth.

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Private Party

The brawl kicks off on the ramp. Moxley drags Quen into the ring and stomps him and follows through with punches. Kick by Quen and he hits a moonsault. Mox immediately hits a hammerlock and tags in Kingston. Double underhook by Eddie into a rear chinlock. Mox tags in and they nail double clotheslines. Jericho yells that he’s a wizard. Enziguiri by Quen and he tags in Kassidy. Moxley nails a running knee as we head to commercial.

We’re back and it’s Moxley with a German to Kassidy. Kassidy with back elbows. Moxley with a clothesline. Quen tags in and nails a frog splash and a tope con hillo to Kingston. In the ring it’s Kassidy with a kick to Moxley and a stunner by Quen for 2. Lariat by Moxley and Mox and Kingston rain elbows on Private Party. PAradigm shift by Moxley and he scores the pin.

WINNERS EDDIE KINGSTON & JON MOXLEY.

The JAS attack the winners. Santana, Ortiz and Danielson make the save and we have a preview of Anarchy in the Arena. Why did I volunteer to cover the show, knowing this match is taking place.

We see highlights of the Owen Hart Women’s tournament and a preview of tonight’s matches.

ROH World Tag Team Championship: FTR (ROH World Tag Team Champions) vs. Trent Baretta and Rocky Romero

Caprice Coleman has joined the booth. Bobby Cruise is your ring announcer. Cash and Rocky start us off. Kick by Rocky. Lockup armtwsit by Cash into a hammerlock. Takedown by Rocky into a headlock. Shoulder block by Rovky, followed by another. Cash with a shoulder block of his own. They’re pushing that both teams want the IWGP Tag titles. Cash rolls out, rolls in and tags in Dax. Lockup, Dax sends Trent (who tagged in) down with a shoulder block. They trade chops. Dax goes hard into the buckle. Cash tags in and legdrops Trent for 2. Rocky tags in and kicks Cash. Suplex and a rollup for 2 as we go to commercial.

We’re back and Rocky has a chinlock on Cash. Back suplex by Cash. Trent tags in as does Dax. Left and rights by Dax, he lays in chops and uppercuts. Trent reverses a whip into the buckle. A pair of Germans by Trent. Dax hits 2 of his own. Dax with a 3rd and bridge for 1. Rocky tags in and and eats an atomic drop. Blind tag to Trent, they hit a double knee smash. Dropkick by Rocky off the top for 2. They for strong Zero but Cash breaks it up. Roppongi Vice hits the strong zero but The United Empire of Jeff Cobb and the Great O-Khan interfere for the DQ.

The United Empire beat down the Champions, sending Dax through a table. Trent goes through one as well, courtesy of Khan.

DOUBLE DISQUALIFICATION: FTR RETAINS THE ROH TAG TEAM TITLE

We hear from the Hardy Boyz ahead of Sunday Night’s match with the Young Bucks

Three Way Match: Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy vs. Swerve Strickland

I truly believe Mike and Dave hate me for having me try to keep up with this match. Starks rolls out. Swerve and Perry shake hands but starks shoves Swerve into Perry. Fast paced action follows. Perry with a rana to Starks. Starks trips Perry and nails him with a clothesline on the floor. We go to commercial.

As we return, Starks and Swerve of battling on the apron. Perry nails Swerve with a dive and sends him into the ring. Suplex by Perry on Starks for 2. Starks rolls out. Swerve whips Perry into the buckles and tries a superplex. Starks joins in and he gets sent to the floor. Reverse rana by Perry, Swerve lands on his feet. Starks gets superkicked by Swerve. FAST action takes place. Michinoku driver by Starks to Perry for 2. Swerve with an uppercut but Starks with a thunb to the eye. Rochambeau by Starks but Perry slaps the snare trap on Starks. Swerve dropkicks Perry. Swerve stomp on Starks and Swerve scores the pin.

WINNER SWERVE STRICKLAND

Powerhouse Hobbs, Luchasaurus and Keith Lee run in to make it a 6 way brawl. The big men square off . Luchasaurus and Hobbs bail and Lee nails a springboard to the floor on them. Lee and Swerve celebrate.

Dan Lambert, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky have some words for Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian. Ther’ll be a new belt celebration on Rampage.

Tony Schaivone brings out Thunder Rosa, sans make up. On Sunday, the war paint comes on and she vows to beat respect into Serena Deeb on Sunday.

Tony is backstage with Red Velvet, Ruby Soho interrupts and hypes her match with Kris Statlander on Friday.

Owen Hart Tournament Semi Final: Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Toni Storm

Lockup, arm twist by Storm. Baker reverses it into a snap mare. Arm twist again by Storm but Baker with another snap mare. Lockup, headlock takeover by Baker, headscissors by Storm, Baker makes the ropes. Baker with a kick but a jawbreaker by Storm. They roll out and brawl. Storm sends Baker into the post and nails an uppercut. Baker slams her head into the apron. Storm rallies but Baker with an eye rake and she sends Storm into the steps as we go to commercial.

We’re back and it’s the 2 women exchanging forearms. Kick by Baker. Storm blocks the Pittsburgh Sunrise into a swinging DDT. Hip attack by Storm. Storm goes for Storm zero but Baker counters into am air raid crash for 2. Jamie Hayter comes out. Storm rolls Baker up for up. Neckbreaker for 2 by Baker. Storm with a German Suplex. DDT on the floor by Baker, she rolls Baker back in. Hayter with a distraction. Storm goes for Storm Zero but Baker sits down, Baker grabs the ropes and scores the pin.

WINNER DR BRITT BAKER DMD (advances to the finals and will meet the Kris Statkander v Ruby Soho winner)

The announce team runs down the Double or Nothing Card

Owen Hart Semi Final: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Samoa Joe

KOR feigns a kick. Joe hits one and we have a striking match to start. Now we have mat grappling to a stalemate. Armbar by KOR, Joe with a sleeper. KOR slides out but eats a big kick. Jabs by Joe followed by a chop. Bodyslam by Joe into a pair of kicks and an elbow. Joe scores a 2 count. Jabs and chops by Joe, he hits a suplex for 1. Knee by KOR and he wrenches Joe’s injured arm. KOR drives the knees into Joe’s back and hits a running knee into the shoulder. Hard kicks by KOR. Back elbow by Joe. Dragon screw by KOR in the ropes. Kyle with a knee off the top to the arm for 2. O’Reilly with an armbar as we go to commercial..

As we return, KOR lays in the kicks to Joe. Joe catches the foot and sweeps Kyle’s leg. Jabs by Joe. Running kick and a senton for 2 by Joe. Kneelify by Joe, BIG lariat by Joe for 2. Palm strikes by Joe, he sets up the muscle buster but KOR grabs the arm and applies the Fujiwara. Joe makes the ropes. KOR is frustrated.

Great match here!

Joe with jabs, kick by Kyle. Clothesline by Kyle. Enziguiri by Joe. Clothesline by KOR. Arm drag by KOR. O’Connor Roll by KOR into a choke by Joe. O’Reilly goes to sleep and the referee calls for the bell

WINNER SAMOA JOE (will meet Adam Cole in the finals)

Adam Cole comes out to confront Joe as we go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com