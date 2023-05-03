AEW Dynamite Results – May 3, 2023

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means.

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with the latest installment of AEW Dynamite from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD. at 8/7c on TBS.

On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program is MJF & Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin & Jungle Boy in a Four Pillars tag-team match with high stakes, as the main event of AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 will be determined based on the outcome.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy & Bandido vs. J.A.S., Saraya vs. Willow Nightingale, Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson, the Tres de Mayo Battle Royale and we will hear from The Elite.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/3/2023)

The “Light the fuse…” theme and accompanying video hits as usual to get this week’s show off-and-running. We then shoot inside the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD. where Excalibur welcomes us to the show with his “It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …” catchphrase.

Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy & Bandido vs. J.A.S.

From there, we shoot to the ring where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts begins the ring introductions for our opening contest. Out first comes Orange Cassidy for what will be an exciting eight-man tag-team bout to get us started.

Roderick Strong’s theme hits next and out he comes. He stops at the top of the entrance stage and his friend Adam Cole’s entrance tune hits. The crowd goes nuts as he emerges. The two then head to the ring together.

Their fourth partner, Bandido, is already in the ring. The four baby faces are settled in the squared circle now and ready for action. The J.A.S. theme hits and out comes the team of Jake Hager, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Daniel Garcia.

Chris Jericho heads over to join the gang on special guest commentary for this opening eight-man tag-team contest here on AEW Dynamite. He gets his own “Judas in My Mind” theme song entrance before heading over to join Excalibur and company.

We see a stand-off between all eight guys as Aubrey Edwards tries to enforce order so the match can get started. Finally, she does and we see Roderick Strong and Daniel Garcia kick things off for their respective teams.

Strong establishes the early offensive control and then he tags in Cole. Cole picks up where Strong left off, taking it to Garcia with ease. He puts the boots to him in his team’s corner and then tags in Bandido.

The crowd pops as the masked man enters the ring and starts taking it to Garcia. Garcia tags in Parker, and Bandido continues to control the offense as he takes it to him as well. Menard jumps in and delivers a cheap shot, which brings in all eight guys for another big stand-off.

This time all eight guys start throwing all sixteen of their fists for a wild brawl that takes place inside and outside the ring as the crowd goes wild. Hager and Cassidy are left alone in the ring. Jericho says Cassidy looks like a Hager mini-me. Cassidy hits a wrap-around-the-body DDT on Hager.

Hager is thrown out to the floor and Cassidy leaps on him but is caught. Bandido hits the ropes to build up a full head of steam and then he dives onto them to take them out. Cole heads up the ramp to go after Jericho on commentary but the J.A.S. guys catch up with him and start beating him down.

Jericho stands up and watches as Cole is beaten down on the ramp. In the ring, Bandido goes for his muscle-up stalled-suplex but is stopped. Parker goes to muscle him up for his own stalled suplex but Bandido counters and ends up hitting he and Menard with a double suplex by himself.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. Hager is shown beating down Cassidy when we return from the break. Garcia tags in and picks up where the purple bucket-hat-wearing J.A.S. enforcer left off.

Garcia does a cocky dance after flattening the “Freshly Squeezed” one on the mat. Things build to a showcase shine spot-fest, with all eight guys taking turns on center-stage in the middle of the ring with a high spot, including Bandido doing an impressive one-handed military press.

Cassidy does the wimpy kicks and punches spot to anger Garcia before he and Bandido both hit stereo dives to two J.A.S. members on the floor. Back in the ring, Cole pulls his knee pad down to lower the boom for the finish and the pin fall victory in a great opener.

As soon as the match ends, Cole runs up the entrance ramp and attacks Jericho on commentary. He beats him down and pounds the crap out of him until security rushes to the scene to break things up.

Winners: Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy & Bandido

Renee Paquette Interviews Darby Allin & Jungle Boy

We shoot backstage to Renee Paquette who is standing by with Jungle Boy and Darby Allin. The two talk about their Four Pillars tag-team match with potential huge ramifications at AEW Double Or Nothing.

The two mention how they have never main evented a pay-per-view before, but tonight that changes when they beat MJF and Sammy Guevara. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Britt Baker Slaps “The Ocho”

When we return from the break, we see the commentators talking about Adam Cole attacking Chris Jericho before we went to the break. We see him complaining live backstage when Britt Baker walks up and smacks him. He falls down and again yells at security to “get them off of me!”

Blackpool Combat Club With A Message For The Elite

Now we shoot to the Blackpool Combat Club in the hallways in the building somewhere. Bryan Danielson talks about being the best wrestler ever and how he hopes Wheeler Yuta goes on to be better than him. He says that’s the difference between the BCC and The Elite.

Jon Moxley speaks up and says much of the same, noting that The Elite should be thanking them for sharpening them. He says there was a time when The Elite was on the cutting edge of the business. He mentions the steel cage match next week between himself and Kenny Omega.

Saraya vs. Willow Nightingale

From there, we shoot back inside the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD. where The Outcasts theme hits and out comes the women’s heel group led by Saraya, who will be going one-on-one against Willow Nightingale.

Saraya settles in the ring while Ruby Soho and Toni Storm take their spots at ringside. The music wraps up and then the theme for Willow Nightingale hits and the crowd actually goes bonkers for her.

Willow heads to the ring and it’s time for our second match of the evening. As soon as the bell sounds, Saraya heads out to the floor and runs around the ring yelling she’s not ready. Willow chases her but is stopped by Ruby and Toni.

Back in the ring, Willow slams Saraya off her back and follows up with a big shoulder tackle for a nice pop from the crowd. She hits a big missile drop kick off the middle rope for a close near fall attempt.

Saraya takes over soon after and she chucks Willow out to the floor. As soon as she bounces off the mat at ringside, the other Outcasts members, Storm and Soho, put the boots to her. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

Nightingale hits a nice spinebuster for a close near fall when we return from the break. Saraya hits the Night Cap and goes for the cover but somehow Willow kicks out after the count of two. Saraya looks shocked.

Willow hoists Saraya over her shoulders and walks around the ring with her before hitting a death valley driver. Storm hits the ring apron to distract the ref. Soho does on the other side of the ring and Willow brings her in and spears her, but then turns around to a Good Night from Saraya for the pin fall.

Winner: Saraya

Hikaru Shida Teases Joining The Outcasts

Once the match wraps up, we see all three of The Outcasts enter the ring and begin beating down Willow Nightingale. Hikaru Shida ends up running down to a big pop but then hugs Saraya and company and flashes an evil smile.

The Outcasts hand her the spray paint and she gets ready to spray paint the green “L” on Willow when out comes Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter behind The Outcasts. Shida smiles at them and then sprays the paint in their eyes.

Shida, Baker and Hayter beat down The Outcasts and then Shida spray-paints the “L” on them. She poses with Baker and Hayter and the three head to the back together.

The House Of Black Reveal Special Rules For AEW Trios Titles

We shoot to a vignette from The House of Black. Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King are shown throwing the AEW Trios Championships down and saying they’re a sign of a place where people can get away with murder.

They welcome everyone to the open house and mention any three men can have a shot at the titles. Julia Hart runs down the rules for their matches, special rules that includes 20 second count outs instead of 10, no rope breaks, DQ is enforced as a dealer’s choice. “The House always wins. Welcome to the open house!” they conclude.

Tres de Mayo Trios Battle Royale

El Hijo del Vikingo and The Lucha Bros now make their way out to the ring as the first team entering the Tres de Mayo Trios Battle Royale — which is coming up next on Dynamite. On that note, we head to another break.

When we return from the break, we see the three-man team of QT Marshall, Aron Solo and Powerhouse Hobbs coming out. Also out is Kip Sabian, The Butcher, The Blade, The Dark Order, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, The Gunns and others.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with the first-ever Tres de Mayo Trios Battle Royale. The crowd is heavily behind Max Caster, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn in the early going. We see Ariya Daivari quickly eliminated.

Moments later we see Rey Fenix walking the top-rope quickly before leaping and blasting Tony Nese with a kick to eliminate him. Both of The Varsity Athletes are out. Josh Woods is thrown out moments after that to eliminate all three members of the team.

QT Marshall and Aaron Solo throw out Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order. Moments later both of them are thrown out by The Lucha Bros. Powerhouse Hobbs ends up in a stand-off with Pentagon and Fenix. He ends up eliminating them both by himself.

El Hijo del Vikingo is still in for The Lucha Bros team and he blasts Hobbs with some big kicks. He is thrown out under the ropes so he is still in it. He leaps onto Hobbs but is caught and military pressed and launched onto Fenix and Pentagon on the floor to eliminate all three members of the team.

Hobbs decks Gunn in the ring but seconds later is eliminated by Caster and Bowens. We’re down to The Butcher, The Blade, Kip Sabian, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. Butcher eliminates Caster. John Silver is also still in it to keep The Dark Order trio alive.

Silver is thrown out. We’re down to The Butcher, The Blade and Kip Sabian on one side of the ring and Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn on the other. All five men start brawling as the crowd goes wild.

Bowens throws The Blade out and we’re down to two men per team now for the final four. Sabian and Butcher nearly throw out Bowens but he hangs on. Gunn and Bowens fire up on offense and each hit a Fame-Asser in stereo before throwing Butcher and Sabian out for the win.

Winners: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

Renee Paquette Interviews MJF & Sammy Guevara

We shoot backstage to Renee Paquette, who is standing by with Sammy Guevara. “The Spanish God” is asked about MJF not being a good friend and pretending like his car was full. MJF walks up excited but Sammy stops him.

Guevara tells him he watched the show back last week and there was no one in the car. Friedman starts acting like he’s crying as he confides in Sammy about a bad back issue he had flaring up last week. He says he knows he needed to lay down and he didn’t want Sammy thinking he was a wimp.

Sammy kisses MJF on the forehead and says he knew he shouldn’t have doubted him. MJF and Sammy then close with their “friends hug” moment before mentioning how they’re “so glad they got through that” issue just now. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Kenny Omega Vows To End Things With Jon Moxley Next Week

When we return from the break, we’re sent backstage where we see Don Callis and Kenny Omega. “The Cleaner” talks about Jon Moxley and how he mentioned earlier tonight being excited to show something new and how he has a plan heading into their steel cage match next week.

Callis then interrupts and points at a scar on his head and mentions how he suffered a skull fracture and needed 26 stitches as a result of Mox and the Blackpool Combat Club attacking him.

Kenny confidently states that when Mox meets him inside those ring ropes he can’t touch him. He says he might make him bleed but at the end of the day, everything comes to an end in Detroit. He vows Mox won’t be the one left standing. He says it was made personal and next week he ends it.

Wardlow vs. Logan LaRue

Wardlow’s theme hits as we return inside the CFG Bank Arena and out comes the TNT Champion accompanied by Arn Anderson. He heads to the ring for our next match of the evening here on Dynamite.

The big man settles inside the ring and poses with his title on the ropes as the crowd reacts. Logan LaRue is announced as his opponent, who is already in the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Within seconds the TNT Champion runs over LaRue and hits his Powerbomb Symphony for the easy squash match pin fall victory. Once the match wraps up, Christian Cage’s theme hits and out he comes with his monster, Luchasaurus.

Christian Cage goes on to surprise both Wardlow and Arn Anderson by saying it is he, not Luchasaurus, who is getting the next shot at the TNT Championship. The quick post-match promo segment wraps up on that note. We then head to another commercial break.

Winner: Wardlow

Checking In At The Briscoe Farm

As we settle back in from the break, we see footage of Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh coming to Mark Briscoe’s house. He answers the door with his baby in his arms asking what they’re doing there.

They mention how they’re here to help him with some farm work as a way of showing their sorry for the misunderstandings the past few weeks. We also see Jeff Jarrett playing some music for the guys.

Papa Briscoe shows up and looks confused as to what is going on. Papa tells Mark that he knows he’s known Lethal a long time and he’s okay, but to keep his eyes on the idiots in the cover-alls, which is Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt.

Lethal then issues a challenge to FTR for the tag-team titles at AEW Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas. They all leave to go fishing and talk strategy. It will be Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal looking for a tag title shot, while Mark Briscoe will be in action Friday on Rampage.

Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson

Now we head back inside the CFG Bank Arena in B-More where we hear the familiar sounds of “Absolute” Ricky Starks’ theme. He makes his way out and heads to the ring to a big pop from the crowd in Baltimore.

He settles in the ring and his music dies down. Now Juice Robinson’s theme hits and out comes The Bullet Club Gold member accompanied by “Switchblade” Jay White. “Rock Hard” Juice heads to the ring with him for our next match of the evening.

White stops half-way down the ramp and wishes Robinson good luck before heading to the back. Robinson heads to the ring by himself and stares down Starks. The bell sounds and this one is immediately off-and-running as the two lock-up aggressively.

The two brawl out to the floor at ringside and Starks rams Robinson into the barricade. Robinson fights back and rakes the eyes of Starks. Starks starts to fight back and again rams Robinson into the guard rail. Robinson fights back and runs Starks into the steel ring steps.

They tear the ring steps apart and then Starks hoists Robinson up for a body slam. He walks up each step one-by-one while holding Robinson in the body-slam position. When he gets to the top of the steps, he slams Robinson down below — hard. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When we return from the break, we see some good back-and-forth action until Starks starts to take over. His offensive run doesn’t last for long, however, as he heads to the top-rope and leaps off, landing on the raised knees of Robinson.

Moments later, Juice takes Starks off the ropes in the corner the hard way, connecting with a beautiful hurricanrana. He follows up with another big spot for a close near fall. Robinson sizes Starks up for his Juice Is Loose finisher, but Starks avoids it and reverses into a roll-up attempt for a close two count.

Robinson goes for Juice Is Loose again but Starks counters with a spear and follows up with his Ro-Sham-Bo finisher for the pin fall victory. Good match. Once the match wraps up, we see Jay White hit the ring and blindside Starks.

Starks ends up fighting back and nearly connects with a Ro-Sham-Bo on White, only for Robinson to recover and pull White away to make the save. The two retreat to the back as Starks stands tall in the ring.

Winner: Ricky Starks

AEW Rampage, Dynamite Matches Announced

We shoot to a special video promoting The Firm Deletion match at The Hardy Compound scheduled for this week’s AEW Rampage, which will air at a special time of 6:30pm EST. on Friday evening on TNT.

After it wraps up, we hear Excalibur running down additional matches, such as Mark Briscoe vs. Preston Vance, and Jade Cargill vs. TBA, The Lucha Bros & El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall and Aaron Solo in Trios action, for Friday’s Rampage.

Announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite is Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Championship, FTR will speak next week, and Jon Moxley goes one-on-one against Kenny Omega in a steel cage match.

Jungle Boy Loses Darby Allin’s Trust Right Before Four Pillars Tag Bout

Now we shoot to the locker room to see Jungle Boy and Darby Allin hyping each other up. Darby heads out to the ring while Jungle Boy hangs back. MJF pops in and closes the door behind himself. He gives one final attempt at greasing Jungle Boy.

Jungle Boy turns him down but after he does, Darby comes back in. Jungle Boy goes to give him daps but Darby doesn’t want anything to do with it, as he doesn’t seem to trust Jungle Boy now. We head to another commercial break.

Four Pillars Tag-Team Match

Jungle Boy & Darby Allin vs. MJF & Sammy Guevara

When we return from the break, Jungle Boy’s theme hits and out comes the former Jurassic Express member for what the commentators call the biggest match thus far in his AEW career. He settles inside the ring and his catchy-ass entrance music wraps up.

Now the theme for Darby Allin plays and in contrast to his normal ring walk, the face-painted fan-favorite doesn’t ride his skateboard to the ring, which the commentators point out on the broadcast. He settles inside and his music dies down.

A mixture of Sammy Guevara and MJF’s theme plays as a remix and the two best friends make their way out. The AEW World Champion and “The Spanish God” head to the ring together and once they settle inside the squared circle, they give each other a big hug. Isn’t that gimmick taken in AEW, by the way?

I digress, as the bell sounds to officially get our Four Pillars Tag-Team main event off-and-running. Remember, if the team of Jungle Boy and Darby Allin win, the AEW Championship main event at AEW Double Or Nothing becomes a four-way title match. If they lose, it remains MJF vs. Sammy Guevara.

Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara kick things off for their respective teams. Jungle Boy jumps into the early offensive lead and takes it to “The Spanish God.” Darby tags in and picks up where Jungle Boy left off.

This doesn’t last for long, however, as Sammy and MJF use some cheap heel tactics to take over. They take turns tagging in and out to keep a fresh man on Darby at all times. They even cheat at another point soon after, using MJF’s scarf to choke Darby while the ref is tied up on the other side of the ring. This happens a few times.

Darby ends up fighting back and getting his hands on the scarf. He uses it to choke the hell out of Sammy while the ref is tied up with Jungle Boy and MJF duking it out on the floor at ringside. As Darby gets close to making a much needed tag, MJF yanks Guevara off the ring apron so there is no one for him to tag.

The crowd boos as MJF celebrates this and on that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as our Four Pillars Tag-Team main event continues. When we return from the break, we see Jungle Boy finally get the hot tag and he fires up on offense.

Jungle Boy starts taking it to MJF and Sammy Guevara, hitting running dives through the ropes to the floor over-and-over-and-over again as the crowd in Baltimore goes nuts. MJF ends up recovering and tagging in, taking over on offense as the crowd boos.

Darby ends up tagging in as Sammy and MJF are both in the ring. He takes out Sammy with a Code Red and looks to do the same to MJF, however the AEW Champion counters and hits a sit-out power-bomb for a close near fall attempt.

MJF takes back over control of the offensive driver’s seat. He tags in Sammy as we hit the 10 o’clock hour. Tony Schiavone points out on commentary per Tony Khan that they are going to stick with this main event until it completes.

Sammy and MJF start showing signs of having issues as they both let their ego shine through, tagging each other in and trying to be the one to score the pin fall on a badly beaten down Jungle Boy. They end up arguing and MJF smacks Sammy.

MJF goes to turn his back on Sammy but Sammy turns him back around and blasts him with a super kick. Jungle Boy hits Sammy with one and then Darby tags himself in.

Darby heads to the top-rope and hits his Coffin Drop for the pin fall victory. We see Darby and Jungle Boy face-to-face jawing with each other as soon as the match ends. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Darby Allin & Jungle Boy