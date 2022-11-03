AEW Dynamite Results – November 2, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TBS program is Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty in an AEW Championship Eliminator match, Chris Jericho puts the ROH World Championship on-the-line against an opponent yet to be named, Jade Cargill puts her TBS Women’s Championship up in a showdown against Marina Shafir and Darby Allin goes one-on-one against Jay Lethal.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Renee Paquette sitting down with Britt Baker and Saraya, The Acclaimed host a “Daddy Ass Birthday Bash” for Billy Gunn, Samoa Joe defends his ROH TV Championship against Brian Cage and Orange Cassidy defends the AEW All-Atlantic title in an AEW Trios showdown against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The following report was written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) of PWMania.com as the show aired live on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/2/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual AEW Dynamite theme song and accompanying video package and then we shoot live inside the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, MD. where the commentators welcome us to the show.

Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

From there, we head down to the ring for our opening contest on this week’s two-hour AEW on TBS television program. Kicking things off inside the squared circle this week is Darby Allin, who makes his way out to a huge pop from the B-More fans.

Darby Allin heads out to the ring and settles inside where he prepares himself for his scheduled one-on-one grudge rematch against Jay Lethal. We see highlights of Lethal’s recent attack on Darby and then his music dies down.

Jay Lethal’s theme hits and he sprints down the ramp where he is met at ringside by Darby. The two slug it out to a huge pop. Darby is slammed into the barricade, but he bounces back and leaps off of the top of them, splashing onto Lethal.

Allin brings Lethal into the ring and continues his assault but is then tossed to the floor by Lethal, who follows out after him. Darby shifts the momentum in his favor on the floor. Lethal is then joined by Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh, the latter of whom blocks a high spot attempted by Darby.

The numbers disadvantage leads to Darby finding himself on the wrong-end of a one-sided beat down, as all three of the aforementioned heels take turns delivering punishing offense to Allin. Lethal slaps a figure-four leg lock on Darby under the barricade.

We see the referee go out and bring Lethal back in the ring. Lethal gloats to the fans while Darby slowly recovers on the floor at ringside. Darby gets up and stumbles past Singh and Dutt, but right into the rapid-fire boots coming at him from Lethal.

Darby starts to fight back but Lethal stomps on the back of his knee to keep hold of the offensive control. He hits a big German suplex on Darby, from the apron, dumping him out to the floor as we head to a mid-match commercial break as this match continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Lethal still in control of the action. Darby starts to fire up for a comeback, but is cut short by Lethal, who remains in control of the action. Darby hits a big spot to counter a move by Lethal, which sees him back in the offensive driver’s seat.

Allin takes the back of Lethal and grape-vines the legs in for a rear naked choke in full back mount. Lethal stands up but fades, which the fans chant in the background. Darby ends up walking the turnbuckles in the corner and flipping over for a big Cutter on Lethal.

Darby now heads to the top-rope and as he does, Lethal sees the potential Coffin Drop coming and he heads out to the floor. He hides behind Satnam Singh. Darby jumps down, runs off the ropes for momentum and dives onto Singh. He bounces off Singh like a brick wall and crashes and burns on the floor.

The referee heads out and kicks out both Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh. They head to the back while Darby recovers. Someone dressed up as Sting with a hood on his head and attacks Darby.

He blasts him in his already softened up ribs with a baseball bat and rolls him into the ring. Lethal connects with his Lethal Injection and covers him for the three count and the win.

Winner: Jay Lethal

After The Match: “The Last Outlaw” Jeff Jarrett Attacks!

As soon as the match ends we see the fake Sting, which the commentators note is clearly a fake Sting, enter the ring. He unmasks to reveal he is Cole Carter from The Factory.

The guys beat down Darby until Sting’s theme hits and the lights go down. When they come back on, we see Jeff Jarrett standing in the ring with a guitar and a big trench coat and black cowboy hat on. He turns Darby and blasts him with a guitar that explodes. The commentators mention Jarrett’s history with Lethal and company, as well as Sting.

“The Last Outlaw” Jeff Jarrett gets on the mic and tells Darby what whatever you worship becomes your weakness. He tells him the pool of blood around him proves that Sting has become his biggest weakness.

He says now that he’s got Darby out of the way, he’s got a message for the entire AEW roster. He tells the camera man not to chuckle and addresses Tim, Andrew the rest in production but most importantly, the insane, the rabid, the delusional AEW fan base.

The crowd in B-More loudly boos. He says his family got into the wrestling business in 1946 and that means for over 75 years, three generations, wherever the Jarrett’s went, they left an IMPACT.

He says he’s a two-time hall of famer, a twelve time champion and he can assure us from day one, his finger prints, his father’s finger prints and his grand mother’s prints have been all over AEW. He says by the time he’s done, there’s gonna be full body bags.

“So AEW fans, you can choke on that, SLAP NUTS!” His “My Time” theme hits and he poses with Cole Carter, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh to end an AWESOME promo segment.

Jon Moxley Addresses Lee Moriarty Ahead Of Title Eliminator

Jon Moxley talks backstage about having a fondness for Lee Moriarty but noted he and Bryan Danielson decided that he lacked a certain nastiness and violence that is required for the Blackpool Combat Club.

He says he’s got time for nothing else but exactly that. He says he’s looking forward to backing Moriarty into a corner and forcing him to dig down and fight his way out and use nasty, violent intentions that many don’t like to admit having. We then head to a commercial break.

AEW Championship Eliminator

Jon Moxley (C) vs. Lee Moriarty

We head back from the break and we immediately hear the sounds of “Wild Thing.” Out to a huge pop is Jon Moxley and the AEW Champion makes his custom entrance through the crowd in the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Mox heads to the ring and is ready to roll in this AEW Championship Eliminator against former Blackpool Combat Club potential prospect Lee Moriarty. The green-haired wonder now makes his entrance accompanied by Stokely Hathaway and “All Ego” Ethan Page of The Firm. The duo settle into the ring.

Both guys are in the ring and ready to rock as the bell sounds to get this AEW Championship Eliminator off-and-running. We see some good back-and-forth action between both guys and then Mox takes over.

He backs Moriarty into a corner and climbs up for a ten-punch spot as the crowd counts along as each punch lands. He leans down and bites at the face of Moriarty for a big pop. Page talks about The Firm’s attack of Mox and MJF from last week as Moriarty starts to take over on offense.

From there, we see Moriarty hit a big spot, sending Mox arm-first into the steel ring post. After that, we hear Excalibur talk us into a mid-match commercial break as this title eliminator bout continues on Dynamite.

As we settle back in from the commercials, we see Moriarty still in control of the action. A loud pop happens that the commentators explain on the broadcast was a NFL star coming to his seat. Meanwhile, Mox fights back and gets a near fall with a King Kong lariat. He grabs the hands of Moriarty and stomps the piss out of him.

Moriarty fights back and hits a big spot for a near fall of his own. Mox fights back into the lead and starts taunting Moriarty as the two exchange big shots in the center of the ring. Moriarty gets the Border City Stretch on Mox for a close submission attempt.

He hammers on the neck of Mox from back mount and then Mox counters to top position where he hammers down with elbows of his own. He drops back in an armbar and Moriarty is forced to tap out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

After The Match: Ethan Page Attacks!

As soon as the match ends, “Wild Thing” plays and Jon Moxley celebrates the win. The commentators inform us that the noise we heard on the broadcast was “All Ego” Ethan Page throwing down his head set.

From there, we see Page head to the ring and blast Moxley with a big boot to the face. He leaves him laying and grills him as the post-match segment wraps up on that note.

Renee Paquette Talks To Saraya

We shoot to the segment that was supposed to see Renee Paquette sitting down with both Dr. Britt Baker and Saraya, instead we see Paquette with only Saraya.

Saraya mentions that Baker isn’t here and it’s typical, noting that she is selfish and only does things that concerns herself and only herself. She mentions having something else to say, but says she’ll save that for another time.

William Regal’s Message For MJF

We see the Baltimore Ravens quarterback sitting ringside and then we shoot backstage where Tony Schiavone is standing by with William Regal. He mentions how MJF will soon have to face a real demon in Jon Moxley.

The Acclaimed’s “Daddy Ass Birthday Bash” For Billy Gunn

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens make their way out to a normal freestyle rap for “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn’s birthday, which included a diss line to Shane “Swerve” Strickland, who recently savagely attack “Daddy Ass.”

Anthony Bowens wraps up with his scissors line and then the commentators point out Gunn’s hands being taped up as a result of the Strickland attack.

They go on to present Billy Gunn with a ton of compliments while sharing stories and giving him multiple gifts, such as a present that helps him do the scissor me daddy gimmick despite having his fingers cut off by Strickland. They also present him with a trophy for being the greatest daddy ass.

We hear the segment drone on for a bit too long, but they ultimately get down to their final few quips, including one about special guests cancelling because they’re mad that he didn’t come to the reunion, which popped the crowd.

The final gift is a framed showing of the adoption papers which are missing only the signature from “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn himself. The fans chant “sign it! sign it!” He asks, “I get to be your daddy?”

To which we hear someone from the back yell, “Hold on!” Out comes the real children of Billy Gunn — The Gunn Club — Austin and Colten Gunn. The fans chant “ass boys” at the duo, who ask if their invitations were lost in the mail.

Now they present their father with a gift, which is an ass-whooping from behind by W. Morrissey. They join him and The Firm members beat down Gunn and The Acclaimed until the theme for FTR hits. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler make their way out and run off The Firm members.

We see an uncomfortable staredown between The Acclaimed and FTR as Harwood and Wheeler hand back the AEW World Tag-Team Championships to Caster and Bowens.

Tony Schiavone Talks To Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

We shoot backstage to Tony Schiavone who is standing by with Dr. Britt Baker, Rebel and Jamie Hayter. Baker says she’s hear with her interviewer and her people on her time. She says she’s not going to jump when Saraya says to. She asks for opponents for this week’s AEW Rampage to end the segment.

ROH World Championship

Chris Jericho (C) vs. Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana

We hear the familiar sounds of “Judas” by Fozzy as ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise introduces ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. Ian Riccaboni joins the gang on commentary as we see highlights from “The Ocho’s” most recent ROH World Championship defense.

As we settle back live, we hear the fans in B-More singing along with the lyrics of Jericho’s theme song as it wraps up. Jericho is holding Floyd the baseball bat and a microphone. He mentions how Claudio Castagnoli made him mad last week.

Jericho mentions how he said he’s ready for an open challenge tonight against any former Ring of Honor World Champion, Tag-Team Champion, Pure Champion, Women’s Champion — he doesn’t care. He says he’ll even whip Lavar Jackson’s ass, which is the Baltimore Ravens quarterback that was shown earlier, so this gets a big pop in Baltimore, obviously.

“The Ocho” vows tonight’s match in the latest chapter of the Ring of Jericho Era, will be another epic one. He asks who is going to accept his challenge. The theme for Colt Cabana plays and out comes “Boom Boom” to a big pop from the B-More crowd.

We hear the bell sound as the fans break out in a loud “Welcome back!” chant directed at Cabana. Colt jumps off to a strong offensive lead over Jericho as the fans make a ton of noise inside the Chesapeake Arena.

Jericho takes a moment to take a breather with Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia and members of the Jericho Appreciation Society at ringside. Cabana runs out to jump on Jericho and keep the pressure on “The Ocho.” Jericho ends up taking over and blasting Colt with some big elbows before returning the action to the ring.

Back in the ring, we see Colt go for the Chicago Skylock off the top but he doesn’t get it. Instead, Jericho and Colt tumble down and crash and burn on the floor at ringside. On that note, we are taken to a mid-match commercial break as this ROH World Championship contest continues.

We return from the commercial to some back-and-forth action from Jericho and Cabana. We see a Billygoat’s Curse by Cabana slow down Jericho. Jake Hager gets involved until Cabana hits a big moonsault onto the floor to take him out.

Back in the ring, Cabana goes for another flying apple but dives into a Codebreaker from “The Ocho” instead. Jericho quickly goes for the follow-up cover and scores the pin fall for the victory, retaining his ROH World Championship in the process.

Winner and STILL ROH World Champion: Chris Jericho

Huge Brawl Between J.A.S. & Blackpool Combat Club Breaks Out

Once the match ends, we see Matt Menard and Angelo Parker grab Ian Ricabonni from behind at the commentary desk. Chris Jericho gets in his face as Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia watch his back.

Jericho gets ready to do something but before he can, out comes Claudio Castagnoli taking out Jericho with a flying clothesline. The J.A.S. members attack Claudio from behind until Bryan Danielson runs out and helps out Castagnoli.

Sammy Guevara comes out and he holds down Claudio as the J.A.S. members attack him. Wheeler Yuta runs out and he helps out the babyface side. AEW security hits the scene and tries breaking everything up.

Renee Paquette Talks To Death Triangle

We see Renee Paquette backstage with Death Triangle, and the trio talks about Rey Fenix’s opportunity tonight in the AEW All Atlantic Championship three-way against Orange Cassidy and Luchasaurus.

PAC tries to give him advice about how the hammer can be his ticket tonight, noting he knows something about being a double champion. He walks off to end the segment and then we head to another commercial break.

AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix vs. Orange Cassidy (C)

As we settle back in from the break, Luchasaurus makes his way out accompanied by Christian Cage. The two settle into the ring and then his music dies down.

The theme for The Lucha Bros plays and out comes Rey Fenix accompanied by Alex Abrahantes. He settles into the ring to a big pop from the Baltimore crowd and his music fades out as well.

Now the catchy tune for the reigning, defending champion plays and out comes Orange Cassidy with the title. He makes his way to the ring to a nice reaction from the fans inside the Chesapeake Arena and then his music dies down.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this AEW Trios contest with the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on-the-line.

We see Luchasaurus dominating the offense early on until eventually we see Cassidy and Fenix team up and knock the big masked man out to the floor. Cassidy and Fenix turn their attention to each other and we see the “Freshly Squeezed” one do his slow sweet shin-music kicks before the two really engage and start flying all over the place.

Fenix ends up the victim of a long swinging DDT into a near fall from the champ. He reverses into a pin attempt of his own, but Cassidy kicks out and pops up, as does Fenix. The two stop and pose at each other as the crowd pops.

In comes the massive Luchasaurus and he takes out both opponents with a double-clothesline. A few more impressive one-on-two spots from Luchasaurus is followed by him gloating to the crowd as Excalibur talks us into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

We return from the break and after back-and-forth action and a ton of interferences, as well as the return of Jungle Boy, we see Cassidy retain the title. After the match, Shibata returns and signs a contract to face Cassidy on this week’s AEW Rampage.

Winner and STILL AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rick Ross With Shane “Swerve” Strickland & Keith Lee

We shoot backstage where Tony Schiavone is standing by with Shane “Swerve” Strickland and hip-hop legend Rick Ross. In walks Keith Lee and the three all talk about “Swerve in our Glory” being contenders for the titles. He talks about Shane’s assault on Billy Gunn.

Rick Ross tells them to focus on what’s important because they’re brothers and they’re number one in the world. Swerve convinces Lee to participate in an eight-man tag along with himself and The Gunn Club next week. They all have a toast to end the segment.

TBS Women’s Championship

Jade Cargill (C) vs. Marina Shafir

We head back inside the arena where Marina Shafir’s theme hits and the women’s wrestling star makes her way to the ring for her advertised showdown.

She settles into the ring and her music dies down. Now Jade Cargill’s theme hits and out comes the TBS Women’s Champion — without her title. “That B*tch” settles in the ring and her music dies down.

The bell sounds but then we hear Vickie Guerrero screech out “Excuse me!” and Nyla Rose begin a live special guest commentary on the house mic with Vickie, which is nails-on-a-chalkboard annoying.

We hear the two ramble on as Cargill easily beats down Shafir in and outside of the ring.