AEW Dynamite Results – November 30, 2022

All Elite Wrestling returns to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TBS program is Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale, TBS Title Celebration for Jade Cargill, plus Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood in one-on-one action.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Death Triangle vs. The Elite in match three of their Best of 7 Series, plus AEW World Champion MJF will speak for the first time since capturing the title from Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear 2022.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/30/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual AEW Dynamite theme song and accompanying video.

From there, we shoot live inside the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana, where the commentary team welcomes us to the show.

Jon Moxley, “Hangman” Adam Page Have Wild Brawl

We then hear the familiar sounds of Jon Moxley’s entrance tune. As “Wild Thing” plays, the Blackpool Combat Club member makes his way to the ring.

Mox settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down. He gets on the microphone and talks about three things being certain in life — death, taxes and Jon Moxley.

The former AEW World Champion goes on to continue talking, only to be interrupted by the theme song of fellow former AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page.

Page marches down to the ring and immediately gets right in Moxley’s face. The two go nose-to-nose in an intense moment as the fans soak it up.

Mox asks if Page is sure he wants to do this, asking him if he remembers what happened the last time the two were in the ring together. He goes to ask him again, but gets decked in mid-sentence by “Hangman.”

The two begin a wild brawl that spills out to the ringside area on the floor. Immediately a ton of security and AEW officials rush down to the scene to break things up.

We see things finally broken up between the two, only for Page to bum-rush Mox the second he sees another opening to push-past security.

The two brawl again and eventually are separated again. Now we see Mox try to do the same thing, but he legitimately falls off the ramp after running in a rage.

Now the commentators try and cover for him, explaining that he is in a blind rage and didn’t see where he was going because he was so focused on getting his hands on Page. This opening segment wraps up on that note.

Dax Harwood vs. Bryan Danielson

Now it’s time for our opening match of the show. With that said, the theme for one-half of the ROH, AAA and IWGP Tag-Team Champions FTR, Dax Harwood, plays as the wrestling veteran makes his way to the ring.

Harwood settles inside the ring and his music dies down. Now the theme plays to bring out “The American Dragon.” As Bryan Danielson heads to the ring, the commentators talk about him literally begging Mox not to hurt William Regal on last week’s show.

Both guys are in the ring and it’s time to get our first match of tonight’s two-hour AEW on TBS program underway. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

Immediately we hear the fans inside the arena in Indianapolis break out in a loud “This is awesome!” chant before anything happens. The two finally lock up and start to get after it.

As the match starts to develop, we see some good back-and-forth action from both guys and then Harwood starts to take over with a series of vicious chops.

“Dax the Axe” was faring well until the action spilled out to the floor at ringside. Once outside the ring, Harwood ends up crashing and burning over the ringside barricade at the feet of the fans in the first row inside the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break with both guys down and recovering on the floor at ringside.

When we return from the break, we see Harwood in the middle of hitting a suplex, which the commentators inform us is the third in a row he hit on Danielson, with the other two taking place during the break.

Harwood goes for another big spot, but Danielson avoids it. He tries fighting back from underneath, however Harwood remains in control of the offense by cutting the comeback attempt of “The American Dragon” short.

Moments later, Danielson counters and avoids another big move by Harwood. He follows that up with a big spot of his own which sends Harwood out to the floor.

Danielson follows him out with a vengeance and is now shifting the offensive momentum into his favor. The commentators point out how bright red the chest of Danielson is as a result of the many chops landed by Harwood early in the match.

We see the Blackpool Combat Club member back the FTR member into the corner of the ring. He climbs up and begins elbowing the piss out of him as the fans count along with each shot that lands.

Danielson goes for a big back suplex off the top-rope, however Harwood counters in mid-air and lands on top of Danielson as the two crash down to the mat below with a vengeance.

Now the two are both catching their second wind, with each going at i with a more fast-paced and intense approach, trading shots in the center of the ring for a while as the fans roar inside the Indianapolis-based venue.

Both guys trade shots again and each land a big lariat at the same time. The two both fall down like Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed in Rocky II.

When they get up, Harwood looks for a slingshot powerbomb off the ropes, only for Danielson to counter with a hurricanrana for a near fall attempt.

Harwood kicks out at two and both guys take a moment to get up. Danielson ends up on his feet first and as Harwood gets to his knees, we see the BCC member blast the FTR member with repeated “Yes!” kicks as the fans chant with each shot that lands.

Finally things build to the finish of this one. Harwood locks Danielson in a Boston crab and nearly finishes this one off, but Danielson hangs on and ultimately escapes and finishes this one off himself with his finisher moments later.

Great opening contest. After the match, Danielson extends his hand to Harwood. Harwood teases walking away without shaking it, but as soon as he walks past Danielson’s hand, he comically stops and turns and shakes his hand as the crowd cheers.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Ricky Starks Lets MJF Know He’s Coming For His Spot

We shoot backstage where Tony Schiavone is standing by with the winner of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, “Absolute” Ricky Starks.

Starks tells Schiavone that after winning the aforementioned annual tournament, he wants to make it clear that he is coming for everything that Maxwell Jacob Freidman has — most importantly, the AEW World Championship.

Starks says he is owed everything MJF has and he’s going to get it because he is “Absolute.” He walks off to end the brief backstage interview segment and then we head to another commercial break.

Jon Moxley, “Hangman” Adam Page Brawl Continues

We see more commotion going on behind-the-scenes in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, as cameras catch up with “Hangman” Adam Page backstage just as he runs into Jon Moxley.

Page and Mox immediately begin duking it out and brawling wildly once again. Once more we see a ton of security guards and AEW officials rush to the scene to break them apart.

Renee Paquette Sits Down With Members Of J.A.S., Blackpool Combat Club

We shoot backstage to Renee Paquette, who is with members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, as well as Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta from the Blackpool Combat Club.

The segment sees a lot of goofy antics from the J.A.S. guys who gloat about how it won’t be long before Claudio Castagnoli joins the J.A.S., as they make it clear he will lose to ROH World Champion Chris Jericho when the two meet for the title at the upcoming ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view.

They say a sports entertainer can be anything you want, mentioning how he likes to yodel and says he can be a yodeling sports entertainer.

Castagnoli finally breaks his silence and loses it on the J.A.S. guys. He says he’s sick and tired of these sit-down interviews, standing on the stage with a microphone and everything in that vein.

He says he came to AEW to prove he is the best wrestler in the world and vows to do that by beating “The Ocho” at Final Battle and recapturing the ROH World Championship.

After he walks off, Wheeler Yuta is still sitting and he speaks up now, issuing a challenge to Daniel Garcia for a ROH Pure Championship shot at ROH Final Battle 2022.

Also announced is a tag-team match with Garcia and Jake Hager taking on Yuta and Castagnoli on next week’s show.

TNT Championship

AR Fox vs. Samoa Joe (C)

Speaking of title-holders in Ring Of Honor, we head back to the ring where the reigning and defending ROH Television Champion, Samoa Joe, will be in action in our next match of the evening, as he puts his newly won TNT Championship on-the-line.

Challenging for the TNT Championship will be one of the newest additions to the talent roster in All Elite Wrestling — AR Fox. Fox makes his way out and settles into the ring.

Fox waits now as Samoa Joe’s theme hits and the ROH TV and TNT Champion makes his way out and heads to the squared circle. His theme dies down and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

We see some good back-and-forth exchanges from these two and as Joe starts to take control of the offense, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Fox has fought into competitive form. Fox begins to take over control of the action, hitting a big spot for a close near fall that impresses the commentators.

Fox’s run in the offensive driver’s seat isn’t long-lived, however, as Joe ends up taking back control of the match just a moment or so later. He hits his Muscle Buster and scores the pin fall victory to retain his TNT Championship.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Samoa Joe

Wardlow Tells Samoa Joe He Is Coming For What’s His

Samoa Joe gets on the microphone after the win and cuts a quick post-match promo. He ends up getting interrupted by former TNT Champion and his former “WarJoe” tag-team partner, Wardlow.

Wardlow mocks Joe for coming up with the “WarJoe” name and then makes it clear that he is coming for what is his — the TNT Championship that Joe took from him. He says this isn’t Joe’s world, it’s Wardlow’s World.

After Wardlow wraps up his rebuttal to Samoa Joe, we hear the fans inside the arena breaking out in a loud “Wardlow! Wardlow!” chant.

Another Look At The Life Of Powerhouse Hobbs

We then shoot to another video package looking at the outside-wrestling-life of Powerhouse Hobbs.

The vignette is similar to the one we saw last week on the show, which paints a picture for AEW fans of what Hobbs’ life is like outside the ring.

After the Powerhouse Hobbs video package wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

MJF Debuts New AEW World Title Belt, Savagely Attacks William Regal

We return from the commercials to the ring entrance of William Regal. As Regal settles inside the ring, the commentators remind the viewing audience about Jon Moxley telling him to run and never come back last week on the post-Full Gear edition of Dynamite after he cost him his AEW World Championship in his title defense against MJF at the aforementioned PPV.

As Regal settles in the ring and his music dies down, he gets on the microphone and introduces the new AEW World Champion — Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

With that said, MJF’s theme hits and out comes “The Devil” to speak for the first time since defeating Jon Moxley, with William Regal’s help, to capture the AEW World Championship.

Friedman settles inside the ring where Regal is standing along with a podium that is covered up by a black cloth. MJF gets on the microphone and begins to talk for the first time since his big championship victory at Full Gear.

MJF goes on to, as promised, read the e-mail that he was sent by William Regal prior to the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. The e-mail warns MJF not to use his Dynamite Diamond Ring in the Mox bout, but instead, brass knuckles.

The e-mail warned MJF that he needs Regal, pointing to him losing his focus and getting attacked by Stokely Hathaway and The Firm just one week before the biggest opportunity of his career.

Now he goes on to address the aforementioned podium in the ring, as he points to the AEW World Championship he won from Moxley and talks about it being worthless. He throws it out of the ring and then removes the cloth from the podium behind him to reveal a new and improved AEW World Championship belt (Photos Here).

As the segment continues, out of nowhere, we see MJF savagely attack William Regal from behind with a foreign object. He completely lays out Regal and exits the ring and heads through the crowd with his new AEW World Championship title belt.

Bryan Danielson rushes to the ring to check on his longtime friend as we head to a commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Regal being taken out of the arena in an ambulance.

The commentators talk us through some replays of the savage sneak attack MJF blindsided Regal with before moving on to our next match/segment of the evening.

Ricky Starks vs. Ari Daivari

As we head back live inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of “Absolute” Ricky Starks. The number one contender to the AEW World Championship held by MJF makes his way out for our next match of the evening.

Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Stokely Hathaway hit the ramp before the bell. “All Ego” Ethan Page says he’s calling his shot and he’ll be in the Battle Royal next week and wants to wrestle MJF after MJF beats Ricky Starks at AEW Winter is Coming on December 14th — if he even makes it to the show.

Starks’ opponent, Ari Daivari, who was already in the ring, tries to sneak attack Starks from behind while he is distracted by the aforementioned promo by Ethan Page.

Things don’t go as Daivari planned, as he charges Starks only for Starks to quickly blast him with his spear and RoShamBo finishing sequence for the vrey quick squash match victory.

Winner: Ricky Starks

Tony Schiavone Talks To Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter & Rebel

We shoot backstage where Tony Schiavone is standing by with the trio of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Rebel and the new AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter.

Hayter says she wants to know why Renee Paquette is going to be having a sit-down interview with Saraya. She says how about Tony Schiavone has a sit down with her. Schiavone likes the idea.

Anna Jay A.S. vs. Willow Nightingale

Now we head to the ring for our next match of the evening here on AEW Dynamite. This match will be contested in the women’s singles division.

Making her way out to the ring is Jericho Appreciation Society member Anna Jay A.S., accompanied by Tay Melo. She settles inside the squared circle and her music dies down.

Now the theme for Willow Nightingale plays and out comes the promising women’s division prospect. She settles inside the ring and her entrance tune wraps up.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one-on-one showdown between two of the top talents n the AEW women’s division.

We see Nightingale connect with a shoulder block coming out of the gate. She follows that up by hitting another. A low cross body block by Willow leads to her attempting a pin fall, only for Anna to kick out after the count of two.

Willow misses a clothesline in the corner and Anna delivers some elbows to the back before coming off the middle rope with a blockbuster for a near fall.

Anna Jay A.S. hits a big running back=elbow for another near fall attempt that falls short. Willow fires back with some elbows and Anna does the same.

An Irish whip by Willow, followed by a back body splash and a clothesline sees her settle into a comfortable offensive lead over Anna Jay A.S.

A big spinebuster by Willow pops the crowd. She goes for the cover but only gets two. Foreman’s carry by Willow but Anna escapes and connects with a back heel kick and a Noshigami for a near fall.

Nightingale hits a big spot on Anna that shifts the offensive momentum back into her favor. She then looks for a Doctor Bomb, only for Tay Melo to jump on the apron and provide a much-needed distraction for Anna Jay A.S.

This leads to Anna attempting to steal the win by cradling Nightingale for a pin attempt, but she only gets a two count. After that, we see a big lariat by Willow followed by a Doctor Bomb that connects this time. Willow goes for the cover and gets the pin fall victory.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Ruby Soho Is Back!

Once the match wraps up, we see a post-match attack that leads to the unexpected surprise return of Ruby Soho.

“Ruby Soho” by Rancid plays and the crowd goes nuts as the women’s wrestling star sprints to the ring to make the save. She beats down Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo.

Jade Cargill’s TBS Women’s Championship Celebration

As advertised, it’s time for the TBS Women’s Championship Celebration segment of the show.

With that said, out comes the reigning, defending TBS Women’s Champion — the undefeated Jade Cargill. “That B*tch” heads to the ring accompanied by The Baddies.

Jade begins speaking and makes it clear that she and only she decides who is part of The Baddies. She says to be able to stand next to her is a blessing.

Cargill continues and says that The Baddies can get in line, or they can take a hike because she doesn’t need them and makes it clear that nobody has the aura that she does and no one puts asses in the seats like she does.

The undefeated women’s star says that she is nothing but real and touts creating careers for others. Now we see a video package featuring Bow Wow.

Hip-hop performer and actor Bow Wow says he’s done with his tour, and he’s got a lot of time on his hands now. With that in mind, he tells Jade Cargill that she will be seeing him soon.

Best Of Seven Series (Match No. 3)

The Elite vs. Death Triangle

It’s Dynamite main event time here on this week’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program.

In the headline spot on this week’s show in Indianapolis is the third match in the ongoing “Best Of Seven Series” between the only two AEW Trios champions in company history.

The AEW Trios main event on this week’s show will see the three-man teams of The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks — Nick and Matt Jackson) and Death Triangle (PAC and The Lucha Bros — Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) battle for the third time in their seven-match series.

The two teams make their respective ring entrances and then settle inside the squared circle. The bell sounds and we’re off=-and-running with our fnial match of the evening.

We see some incredible fast-paced, high-intensity action between both teams in the early goings. As The Elite trio start to settle into the offensive driver’s seats, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the final commercial of the evening here on AEW Dynamite this week, we see The Elite still enjoying the offensive control of this AEW Trios showdown.

Things escalate now as we see a crazy high spot off the entrance stage. When the action resumes inside the ring, Death Triangle start to shift the offensive momentum back into their favor.

PAC ends up going to the top-rope and looking for his spectacular, fan-friendly Black Arrow finisher. Moments later, however, we see Jackson steal the win from the brink of defeat.

With the win, The Elite finally earn a victory in the ongoing Best Of Seven Series.

The updated score has Death Triangle with two wins and The Elite with one. Match four could see things tied up, or could be where Death Triangle gets one-step closer to shutting down The Elite and proving they are the best three-man trio in All Elite Wrestling.

After the match, Kenny Omega gets on the microphone and talks about it being a while since he has been able to wrap up an episode of AEW Dynamite.

He tells the production team to play The Elite theme song again and on that note, the commentators plug upcoming action on Friday’s installment of AEW Rampage as this week’s AEW Dynamite show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners of Match No. 3 of the “Best Of Seven Series”: The Elite