AEW Dynamite Results – October 14, 2020

It’s Wednesday. it’s Daily’s Place in Jacksonville Florida, and it’s time for AEW Dynamite! Our announcers are JR, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone and it’s the one year anniversary show, so let’s get started!

Penelope and Kip Sabian are playing a video game at ringside. OK, Kip is playing and Penelope looks like she’s never played a video game in her life.

We start right off with Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) and FTR (Dax and Cash with Tully Blanchard) in the ring already for their match.

FTR (Champions) vs Best Friends

Cash Harwood and Chuck Tyalor start off the match by tying up. Cash tosses him to the ropes for s shoulder tackle, and they tie up again. Dax is tagged in and keeps the arm bar on Chuck. They go to the ropes and Chuck takes down Dax with shoulder tackles and an arm drag. Trent is tagged in and he pins Dax for a one count. He moves to a standing arm bar and Dax is able to work his way free. They battles with strikes and Dax tosses Trent to FTR’s corner where Trent strikes Cash. Dax is able to pick up Trent to drop off the ropes, but Trent slingshots over him to set up for a move. Cash is tagged in and Trent fights them off for a bit until Trent is hit with a back suplex and Cash covers for a two count.

Cash works over Trent in FTR’s corner. Dax is tagged in and goes for a pin and only gets a one count, so he goes back to working over Trent. Cash is tagged in and they slingshot Trent under the second rope. They work over Trent on the apron, so that the fight can go outside the ring. Trent fights his way free, jumps into the ring, but Dax is able to grab Trent’s leg and drag him to FTR’s corner for a tag. Cash puts on a hold to hold both arms and wrench the neck of Trent. Trent breaks the hold but is cut off by Cash. Trent clotheslines Cash and goes for his corner, but Dax is tagged in to prevent him from tagging Chuck and knocking Chuck to the floor.

Dax is able to hit a backdrop off the top turnbuckle and Dax recovers enough for a pair of two count pins. Dax leaps to the middle turnbuckle to leap onto Trent, but Trent gets the knees up. Dax tags in Cash but before Cash can do anything, Chuck is tagged in to clean house. FTR is tossed out of the ring and Chuck goes over the top for a Topi onto them. Dax is tossed into the ring and Trent hits a Falcon Arrow for a two count.

They fight on the apron, and when Chuck picks up Dax, Tully sweeps the leg and Dax covers for a two count. Chuck grabs Tully and Dax knees Chuck in the back. All four men are in the ring, Chuck then hits a sunset flip for a two count. Trent is blind tagged in and they hit Soul Food on Cash and then Trent hits a running knee for a two count. Dax pulls Chuck off the apron and goes back to his corner. Trent tries to pick up Cash, but Cash fights him. Once he is up, Trent hits him with heavy strikes. Dax is able to tag in and they both hit Trent with an assisted power bomb. Cash hits a reverse implant buster and Dax covers for a two count.

I know, there’s probably a name for it, but the announcers didn’t give it one, so….

Dax hits a suplex and covers for another two count. Dax is frustrated that he can’t put Trent away and yells at the ref. Dax puts Trent on the top turnbuckle and Trent fights both of FTR off/ He climbs to the his feet on the turnbuckle, but Dax is able to knock him down. . Dax tries a suplex, but Trent reverses it and covers Dax for a two count.

Chuck comes in to get a quick DDT and rolls out again, but Trent hits a DDT on Cash. Dax is able to hit a DDT on Trent and coverts for a two count. Dax motions for a move from Cash, but Chuck runs over and stops him. They hit Strong Zero on Cash and Trent rolls him up for a two count broken up by Dax.

Both legal men struggle to get up and Cash and Chuck fight outside the ring. Trent leaps twoard Cash and goes head first through Kip[s arcade cabinet. Kip tells Penelope to “go get him:. Trent is dragged back to the ring and when Dax tries to toss him into the ropes, he drops to the mat. Trent is able to hit Dax with a DDT and then tags in Chuck who starts pounding on Dax. Cash tries to hit Chuck with the belt and misses. Chuck and Dax go into the corner and the ref ducks to escape the fight. As he is crouching on the mat, Cash hits Chuck with the belt and Dax covers for the three count.

Your winners and still champions: FTR

Best Friends wait in the ring for Miro to show up and beat them both down for destroying the video game cabinet. Kip Sabian joins in with the video game controller board to take them out and we get commercials.

We’re back and Miro and Kip Sabian are there to fight a couple of guys who won’t get announced.

Miro and Kip Sabian vs Shawn Maluda and Lee Johnson

Miro beats the crap out of Shawn inside and outside the ring. Lee Johnson takes a beat down before even tagging in. Kip Sabian tags in, hits a flying body press and then Miro is tagged in. Shawn is put in the Game Over and Shawn taps out.

Your winners: Miro and Kip Sabian

Miro and Kip say that the Best Friends have gone too far in destroying the video game.

We’re told there is action in the back and we go there to see Lance Archer on a rampage, beating the crap out of Mox. Officials break it up and we go back to the ring.

The announcers fill us in on the World Title elimination tournament starting next week. We then get filled in on commercials.

When we come back, MJF has his Big Announcement with Wardlow. He is OK with them booing him, because he’s done more in the last year than the people in the crowd will do in their whole lives. He then puts over Chris Jericho, who is coming out to listen tot he Big Announcement. Jericho comes out with his Goons, the inner Circle. Sadly, Sammy has no jacket, still.

MJF lets the crowd know they were off key signing the Jericho song. MJF says that Sammy has a jacket, and he is told to put it on. Sadly, it is much too big for him. MJF talks about how Jericho is in great shape. MJF praises Jericho’s hair and asks to touch it. Jericho says that he can and MJF touches it and says it’s amazing. Jericho asks what the Big Announcement is. MJF says the two biggest minute to minute draws are looking at each other. He says if Jericho is the Demo God, he is the Ratings Ruler.

MJF says he and Jericho have never gotten physical with each other. MJF says when Jericho turns on Animal Planet, which Jericho says he hates. MJF apologizes and says two piranhas won’t eat each other, and they are two predators. MJF asks how great it would be if they would work together. MJF tries to ask to join the Inner Circle but has trouble saying it like Fonzie saying he was wrong. Ortiz says he doesn’t want him in the Inner Circle but Jericho stops him and says he and MJF should meet up for a steak dinner. MJF accepts and it’s ON!

We go to Tony Schiavone at a spa where he and Birtt Baker are getting a massage.

Britt says that it’s time for rule number 5, be the baddest bitch on the block. She sees that Tony is shirtless next to her, and she and Reba freak out that he’s naked. When they calm down, Baker says that Tony has to get a chest waxing.

Poor Tony.

And hilarity ensues.

As they are getting pedicures, Baker says that the entire division is no notice and yells at Tony for not being there for her comeback, despite being kicked by the Young Bucks.

Orange Cassidy comes to the ring for his match and we are given highlights on picture in picture during the commercials.

When we come back, it’s time for Cody to come out of the floor and into the spotlights with Brandi. Arn joins them with his menu from the House of Pies, and Darby Allin is watching from the cheap seats.

Cody (TNT Champion) vs Orange Cassidy

Cody dances around Cassidy, who doesn’t seem to care. Cassidy dodges the tie up and the second time they go to tie up, Cassidy puts his hands in his pickets. Cody slaps him for it. They finally do lock up and no one gets an advantage. They lock up again and go to the corner. Cassidy breaks clean. Cody takes Cassidy down with a waist lock and Cassidy breaks out of it with hands in his pockets.

Cody slaps on a headlock. Cassidy works free, and rolls Cody into a two count. They get to their feet and Cassidy works him around into another two count. Cody is able to hold Cassidy for a stalled vertical suplex and slams him down as we go PICTURE IN PICTURE.

Cody works Cassidy over on the small screen.

When we come back, Cody has Cassidy on the mat in a hammerlock, picks him up and hits a scoop slam. Cody goes for the leap off the top, but Cassidy is up and out of the way, so Cody just jumps down into the slow kicks from Cassidy. By The Way, this is now how I “shake hands” with people. Covid Safe.

Cody responds with a kick and a drop uppercut. Cassidy hits a thrust kick on Cody and knocks him out of the ring where Cassidy hits a Tope. John Silver runs out and grabs the TNT title belt, but Cassidy grabs it from him, so Silver lets the ref know Cassidy has the belt. The Dark Order has come out and the ref ejects them from ringside. Cassidy hands the belt to arm and tosses Cody into the ring. Cassidy goes to the top for a cross body, but Cody rolls through and goes for Crossroads, Cassidy escapes and rolls Cody for a two count. Cassidy hits Stundog millionaire.

Cody climbs to the top and hits a Cody cutter from the top rope. Both men struggle to get up. They are up and trade blows in the middle of the ring. Cassidy runs in for the Orange Punch and Cody hits a lower level drop kick to stop him. Cody drags Cassidy out of the ring and wraps Cassidy’s leg around the post. Arn yells at Cody to get into the ring.

Cody drags Cassidy to the middle of the ring, and Cody hits a disaster kick and covers for a two count. We are told Darby is challenging the winner of this match. Cody locks in a single leg crab on Cassidy. Cody breaks it when he can’t get it fully on. Cassidy sneaks into a roll up on Cody for a two count. Cody hits a kick and a two count, and then follows up with push ups.

Cody grabs Cassidy’s hand and pulls him up to get a double under hook, but Cassidy escapes and crawls through Cody’s legs. Cody sits Cassidy on the top turnbuckle and hits a reverse suplex and covers Cassidy for a two count. Cody drags Cassidy to the post again and gets pulled into the post by Cassidy. Cassidy climbs to the top and hits a diving DDT on Cody for a two count.

Five minutes remaining.

Cassidy hits a Michinoku driver and a two count. They struggle to get moving and Cody slaps on the figure four. Cassidy tries to reverse the hold and Cody rolls through to keep the hold on. They eventually rolls into the ropes. Cassidy is able to hit a beach break onto Cody on the apron. Cassidy is up first and struggles to get Cody into the ring. Cassidy rolls in and covers Cody, Cody reverses to a crucifix for a two count. They are both up and hit double clotheslines.

One minute remaining.

Cassidy tries an orange punch, Cody stops it and tries a crossroads, which Cassidy blocks and hits a swinging DDT. Cassidy hits a beach break and covers for a two count. Cassidy is up first and Brandi is praying at ringside. Cassidy misses the Orange Punch, puts Cody in the mouse trap and the ref counts 2, but time runs out before the three count.

Brandi’s prayers worked.

Time Limit Draw!

Backstage, Alex Marvez is with Lance Archer and Jake Roberts, but Mox shows up before anything can be said and it’s broken up.

Tony Schiavone is with Matt Hardy and his family. Matt, who still hasn’t gone away, says he is feeling practically perfect and he’s proud of everyone who works here and he’s 100% healthy. We then see a video of Sammy Guevara burning pictures of each of Matt Hardy’s personas. Sammy says he attacked Matt and he will take him out. We go back to Matt who says he is willing to fight Sammy again!

We are willing to watch commercials!

Back in the ring, Tony is with FTR and he says they will draw four tag teams for a match to determine the challenger at Full Gear for the Title. The names drawn are Private Party, Butcher without his monocle and Blade, Silver and Reynolds, and the Young Bucks. The Bucks shake hands with FTR, and it reeks with intimidation.

Nick Jackson grabs a microphone and says he’s not here to superkick Tony. He’s here to superkick everyone else, and they attack the other tag teams. It ends with Private Party and the Bucks facing off in the ring. The Bucks superkick Private Party and are left standing tall. We are reminded they are more matches and we go to commercial.

When we come back Big Swole is on her way to the ring, followed by Hikaru Shida.

Hikaru Shida (champion) vs Big Swole

They shake hands and lock up collar and elbow. Shida takes control with a headlock which transitions to a wrist lock. Shida powers down Swole and they work back to their feet. They run the ropes and it enmds with Swole moving from a headlock to a drop down roll up. Shida reverses for a two count. Dswole is able to roll up Shida for a two count. Swole hits a nice arm drag and they trade holds.

They move to fight on the apron. Shida hits the knee lift into Swole’s face and we go to PICTURE IN PICTURE. They brawl outside the ring while the commercials run. We are also told the match between Mox and Archer will be No DQ!

Shida has maintained control through the commercial and when we come back. Swole is mounting a comeback. Shida and Swole fight in the corner, and Swole tries to pulls Shida off the buckle but loses her grip. They battle with Shida on the entrance ramp and Swole in the ring. Swole hits a leaping cutter and after Shida gets in the ring, Swole hits a second one and covers for a two count.

They battle in the middle of the ring, and Shida hits a German Suplex on Swole for a two count. Shida hits a knee strike to Sw9ole’s head then a falcon arrow for a two count. They are up, Swole hits Dirty Dancing and covers Swole who grabs the rope on the two count. Shida hits a series of knees and a Tomasee and covers Swole for the two count.

Your winner and still champion, Hikaru Shida

We go over the matches for next week and the Dinner Debonair with MJG and Jericho.

Eddie Kingston and the Lucha Bros come to the announce table as we go to a video of Shawn Spears going over his feud with Scorpio Sky.

We go to commercials before the Main Event.

We come back and Lance Archer with Jake Roberts is on his way to the ring. Archer tosses a producer through plate glass on his way to the ring. Mox comes from the outside and brings his title belt to the ring.

Jon Moxley (Champion) vs Lance Archer No DQ

Mox hits a paradigm shift as he hits the ring and covers for a two count.

They are up and fight through the ropes and to the floor

They brawl outside the ring.

Mox is tossed into the ring, but comes back out with a Topi onto Archer.

The brawl resumes.

Mox gets his head bounced off the apron and they keep brawling.

Mox is tossed into the ring and Archer follows.

Mox stops a charge of Archer with a clothesline.

They trade blows and Archer nails Mox with a brutal shoulder tackle.

Archers hits a cannonball senton from the apron

PICTURE IN PICTURE

Archer gets a pair of tables on the small screen.

Mox is in the ring and offers a pair of birds to Archer and is given a kick for his gift.

Archer goes for the Blackout and Mox escapes, but Archer is able to hold Mox on the may and then short clotheslines him down again.

Archer and Mox are on the Apron and Archer is ready to choke slam through the tables, but Mox hits a clothesline.

They trade blows in the middle of the ring

Archer wins that exchange handily.

Mox is able to fight back and takes down Archer with a release German suplex.

Mox hits a clothesline and then goes under the ring for a chair.

OK, three chairs.

Mox tosses a chair into Archer’s face.

Mox then sets up a pair of chairs but Archer choke slams him into the chairs and covers for a two co0unt.

Archer has a chair and Mox takes him down with a knee bar. Archer gets to the ropes, but it’s NO DQ, so he pulls himself out of the ring.

Archer grabs a garbage can and Mox comes off the ropes and runs into it.

Archer comes in and nails Mox with the can again and brings Mox to the side of the ring where the tables are set up.

Archer tries to put Mox through the tables, but Mox hits a low blow, grabs Archer and bulldogs him through the tables.

They are in the ring and Mox hits a paradigm shift for a two count and Mox turns it into the bulldog choke.

Archer forces them up and Mox is able to roll him up for a two count.

Archer hits a DDT and choke slams Mox into the turnbuckles.

Archer hits the blackout and Mox reverses it and pins Archer for the three count.

Your winner and STILL Champion, Jon Moxley.

Archer attacks Mox and the Lucha Bros run the ring and hit Archer with a chair, which just pisses him off. Eddie joins the Lucha Bros and Archer and Jake leave. Eddie cuts a promo about how he and Mox have been friends for a long time. Eddie praises Mox, raises his hand and then drops him and puts him in a choke hold until Mox is out.

Eddie grabs the belt and says it is everything they fight for and Mox took it from him and we’re out of time!!!

