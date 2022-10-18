AEW Dynamite Results – October 18, 2022

It’s Tuesday, and this week you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from Cincinnati, Ohio for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS television program is Chris Jericho defending his ROH title against Dalton Castle, as well as Death Triangle putting their AEW Trios Tag-Team titles on-the-line against Best Friends and Orange Cassidy.

Also scheduled for tonight is the latest from MJF, Renee Paquette interviewing Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta, Tony Schiavone interviewing William Regal, Toni Storm defends her interim AEW women’s title against Hikaru Shida and Jon Moxley puts the AEW title up-for-grabs in a showdown against “Hangman” Adam Page.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, October 18, 2022. The following report was written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on TBS.

The regular Dynamite theme song and video package airs and then we shoot inside the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. where Excalibur welcomes us to “Title Tuesday” and we head to the ring for our opening contest.

AEW Trios Tag-Team Championships

Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. Death Triangle (C)

The theme for Orange Cassidy hits and out he comes accompanied by Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta. The trio make their way to the ring as Justin Roberts introduces them and the commentators remind us that “the Freshly Squeezed” one recently defeated PAC to win the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Cassidy has his title in a back-pack “because he doesn’t like carrying things.”

After the challengers settle into the ring, the theme for the champions hit and out comes “The Bastard” PAC and The Lucha Bros — Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix. The champions head to the ring and our opener is about to get off-and-running here on TBS.

PAC and Trent start things off for their respective teams.PAC immediately goes after Cassidy, but is hit from behind by Trent for focusing on someone not in the ring as an active competitor. We see Fenix tag in and he starts to take over with help from Penta. The two hit some double-team spots for a near fall.

We head to a mid-match commercial as the action continues. When we return from the break, we see some more back-and-forth action with PAC once again getting the hammer involved in the match. Fenix tries to tell PAC not to use it. Cassidy rolls an unsuspecting PAC up and nearly gets the three.

Orange Punch from Cassidy sets up his team for a win. He tags in Trent and he nearly finishes this one off but a pin attempt is broken up by The Lucha Bros. Moments later, Fenix hits a finisher for the pin fall victory. With the win, Death Triangle retains the AEW Trios Tag-Team Championships in a great opening match.

Winners and STILL AEW Trios Tag-Team Championships: Death Triangle

Dr. Britt Baker With A 2022 Year-End Prediction

We shoot to Tony Schiavone who is standing by with Britt Baker, Rebel and Jamie Hayter when we return from another commercial break. They vow that by the end of the year the fans will be looking at the AEW Women’s Champion regardless of who wins tonight’s interim women’s title tilt.

AEW Interim Women’s Championship

Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm (C)

Speaking of which, we head back inside the arena and Hikaru Shida’s theme hits to bring the former women’s champ down to the ring. Also on their way out is the reigning and defending interim champ, Toni Storm.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our second championship match of the evening. We see Shida start off well as the commentators inform the viewing audience at home of two titles she holds outside of AEW.

As the action continues, we see Storm start to shift the momentum in her favor. She begins dominating the action as we head to a mid-match commercial break while the commentators talk about “Ribbing Champions” in the business.

When we return from the break, we see Shida hitting a big frankenstenier to start the shifting of offensive momentum into her favor. The fans count along as she does the ten-punch spot on Storm in the corner of the ring. She follows that up with a missile drop kick for a near fall.

Now we hear the commentators stress more about the “friend versus friend” factor in this one. “It’s Title Tuesday, damnit!” Taz lets out at one point. Meanwhile, we see the physicality pick up between Shida and Storm in the ring.

Shida hits a meteora for a close near fall. A gut-wrench suplex gets her closer to a finish, however Storm isn’t down and out yet, kicking out after two. Storm with a release-German suplex as she shifts the momentum back in her favor.

We see some more super-close near falls from both sides, as well as a few more dangerous and extremely physical suplexes before we get to the finish which sees Storm pick up the pin fall after connecting with her Storm Zero finisher.

Winner and STILL AEW Interim Women’s Champion: Toni Storm

Saraya & Britt Baker Duke It Out After The Match; Riho Returns

Once the match wraps up, we see Jamie Hayter and Rebel hit the ring and attack with crutches and brutal cheap shots. As this is happening, Britt Baker comes out. She stops as more music plays and down comes Saraya.

She and Baker duke it out at ringside and then Riho’s theme hits and another former women’s champion makes her return. She helps clean house and she and Toni Storm stand tall. Saraya and Baker’s brawl continued as they disappeared to the back.

FTR & Swerve In Our Glory To Determine No. 1 Contenders To Tag Titles

WarJoe talk in a pre-taped segment where they bring up their issues with The Kingdom and then we return live where Renee Paquette is standing by with FTR. They talk about their goal to become the greatest tag-team of all-time.

They mention their titles in other promotions and how they’re the number one contenders to the belts in AEW. They mention some of the other teams floating around, including The Kingdom after their recent arrival. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood mention how they “have” to win the tag titles before it’s all said-and-done.

As they continue to talk, in comes Shane “Swerve” Strickland and Keith Lee. Strickland talks trash about how he and Lee deserve it. Again, Lee gets frustrated with Strickland and cuts him off before ultimately agreeing that they do earn the title shot.

FTR says they’ll square off against Swerve in our Glory next week to determine the true number one contenders to the tag titles. We head to a commercial break after this.

MJF Tells An Old Story Involving William Regal & WWE

We return from the break and we see William Regal in the ring. Before anything else happens, we hear MJF’s theme. As the familiar tune plays and the fans in Cincinnati go wild, we watch as Maxwell Jacob Friedman heads to the ring and slides his pinky ring down before entering the ring and beginning to talk.

MJF mentions getting extra work on TV for WWE many moons ago. He tells the story and brings up how William Regal was there. He recalls Regal giving him three minutes to sell him on why he should be in WWE.

He says he “wow’d” Regal and Regal told him he’d get him a job in WWE. MJF says he was excited and then Regal asked how old he was. He said he told him he was 19 and Regal told him he was much too young. The crowd boos.

MJF continues and mentions how Regal told him that when he puts his name on something it gets a job in WWE. He says Regal told him the list was small but included Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

He says Regal told him to send him a match and a promo every month. He did exactly that and then says he saved a promo that Regal sent him. Regal smirks and MJF calls him a “son of a b*tch” for that smirk. He reads an old message from Regal word-for-word.

After months Regal told him that he can send him something when he becomes one of the best of the world on his own. He calls Regal someone who killed a dream of his at a crucial age. He says that e-mail made him want to quit his dream and kill himself. He gets emotional telling Regal to look him in the eyes when he says it.

He says if he did that he would have proved all the naysayers right. He says the tables have turned here in 2022. He says Regal is a sad, withered old man who got fired. He says he snuck in his company like a flea-ridden rat and being a succubus by leeching off talents.

MJF goes on to call himself a “generational talent” once again, which as always elicits a big pop from the fans in attendance. He brings up the Bidding War of 2024 when his services become available again. He mentions how he reads the e-mail from Regal when he needs a good laugh.

He keeps calling him Will and says he’s about to become the AEW Champion of the World and his name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He’s better than you — and you know it. Regal finally responds.

William Regal tells MJF that he knew he’d be where he is today and mentioned how he let him down by taking short cuts, by getting others to do his dirty work for him and for using rings to knock people out. He says he can be like everyone else and whine and cry or he can be the devil that he intends to be.

He says ultimately, MJF “still has a lot to prove.” Excellent promo segment from these two. The camera closes in on MJF who is clearly digesting the words shared with him by Regal as the segment comes to an end.

Bryan Danielson Praises Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta Is Offended

We return from a commercial break to an “earlier today” sit-down interview between Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta, hosted by the newest addition to the AEW broadcast team — Renee Paquette.

Danielson is asked about coming up short in his attempt to capture the ROH Championship from Chris Jericho. She then asks him about what has transpired as of late with Daniel Garcia. Danielson says he could be someone who surpasses what he himself did with his legendary career.

Paquette asks Yuta about his reaction to the comments from Danielson about Garcia. He seems offended by Danielson giving praise to someone who is a “snake” and “using him.” He says Claudio Castagnoli sees it too. He says he shouldn’t of met his hero.

ROH World Championship

Dalton Castle vs. Chris Jericho (C)

And now we head back to the ring. “The Boys” bring out Dalton Castle. The former ROH Champion heads to the ring for his scheduled title tilt against “The Ocho” Chris Jericho. Bobby Cruise, the ROH ring announcer, handles the introduction and Ian Riccaboni is introduced on commentary for this one.