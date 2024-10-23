All Elite Wrestling returns this evening at 8/7c on TBS with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On tap for tonight’s show Jon Moxley to appear, Kyle Fletcher to speak, House of Black in action, Kamille vs. Queen Aminata, and HOOK will “handle” Taz’s attacker(s).

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin, Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho in a “Ladder War” for the ROH title, Jack Perry & The Young Bucks vs. Daniel Garcia & Private Party.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, October 23, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – OCTOBER 23, 2024

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest AEW Dynamite results.