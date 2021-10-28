AEW Dynamite Results – October 27, 2021

This week’s show kicks off with the regular signature intro that starts the show off each and every week, and then we shoot inside Agganis Arena in Boston, MA.

We hear the commentators welcome us to the show as the camera pans the venue and we settle in and get ready for the return of Dynamite in it’s regular Wednesday night prime time slot.

Bobby Fish vs. CM Punk

After the commentary team runs down the lineup for tonight’s show, we hear the fans chanting “CM Punk! CM Punk!” and almost on cue, his theme hits and out comes “The Best in the World” for the opening match on this week’s show.

Punk makes his way out as fans sing along with his “Cult of Personality” theme song. He kneels down and does the “It’s clobbering time!” entrance as he prepares for his Dynamite in-ring debut.

He settles in the ring and his music dies down. Now the theme for Bobby Fish hits and out he comes. He too settles in the ring and his music dies down. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

The fans make a ton of noise early on, showing support for Punk, which JR notes on commentary won’t affect the 18-year veteran Fish. The two trade kicks and then Fish gets Punk in the corner and beats him down with kicks. He hits a snap-mare out of the corner and then he slaps a rear chin lock on “The Best in the World.”

Fans try and rally behind Punk. He gets up and Fish starts blasting him with knees. Punk reverses him in the corner and knees the crap out of him some himself. The fans break out in dueling “Let’s go Bobby!” and “CM Punk” chants. Punk takes Fish down and applies a chin lock to him now.

Back up, the two hit the ropes and Punk knocks Fish down with a shoulder tackle. He scoops him up and slams him and then poses to the crowd with a big grin before scooping him up and slamming him again. The fans chant for one more and Punk gives it to them. They pop and he goes for the cover, but Fish kicks out.

Punk hoists Fish up for the GTS but Fish uses the ropes to get out of it and avoid it, and then he takes over with some martial arts strikes. He gains the offensive control over Punk, hitting a nice suplex for a near fall that quiets the fans down. He controls Punk on the mat as the commentary team once again run down some of the action still to come here on tonight’s show.

We see Punk start to fire up on offense, as he knocks Fish out to the floor at ringside. He looks around and then hits the ropes before launching himself for a tope suicida onto Fish on the floor. He rolls him back in the ring and then climbs to the top-rope. Fish rolls back out to the floor to avoid anything and Punk climbs back down. Fish trips Punk up on the ring apron and sweeps Punk down.

Back in the ring, Fish blasts Punk with a running back elbow. He then hits a nice back suplex before going for an inverted dragon screw on the leg of Punk on the mat. He locks the softened up knee of Punk in a submission hold on the mat and the fans start to try and rally Punk back into the fight. He brings Punk out to the floor and slams him into the steel barricade before peppering him with some kicks.

Once again the action resumes inside the ring and Punk starts to fight from underneath. He beats Fish down and heads to the top-rope. He launches himself off the top and connects with a flying elbow smash. Fish gets up moments later and takes over until Punk blasts him with a leg lariat and a flying knee-strike in the corner. He hits a short-arm clothesline after that for a near fall.

Tony Schiavone talks about this being a great match on commentary as Punk signals to the fans for the GTS. He hoists Fish up for it but Fish lands on his feet and dragon-screws Punk down by the leg he has been working on throughout the match. He hits the ropes and blasts Punk with a sliding clothesline. He goes to pick Punk up and Punk rolls him up. Fish kicks out. Punk gets Fish up and connects with the GTS. He makes the cover. 1-2-3. Punk wins.

Winner: CM Punk

Malakai Black Talks About His Loss To Cody Rhodes

Once the opening bout for this week wraps up, Excalibur talks about the main event from this past Saturday night’s Dynamite, which saw Cody Rhodes finally pick up a victory over Malakai Black in their third meeting in the ring. Now we shoot to a message from Black. He talks about making Cody go places he’s never been before to get that win. He talks about making him deal with an arena of people booing him. We head to another commercial break after this.

MJF vs. Bryce Donovan

We return from the break and we hear the familiar sounds of MJF’s theme song and out comes The Pinnacle leader himself. He settles into the ring and his music dies down.

Bryce Donovan, his opponent, is introduced. He is already standing in the ring and the commentators put him over as someone who has been training in MMA since he was 10 years old.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. MJF immediately goes to work on his rookie opponent. Within seconds he hits his heatseeker piledriver and with his pinky, covers Donovan for the squash match pin fall victory.

Winner: MJF

After The Match: MJF Trashes Darby Allin, Darby & Sting Strike!

Once the match wraps up, MJF gets on the mic and talks trash about Boston and the women of the city. He mocks the fans’ mothers and accents before finally moving on to address Darby Allin. He talks about Darby claiming he couldn’t break him mentally, but says lately he’s been scared to even come to work. He says he should be scared after seeing him knock out Sting with his Dynamite Diamond Ring, which he brings up that he won by beating Hangman Page. He says he doesn’t care what happens at Full Gear because whether it’s Kenny Omega or Hangman Page, he is going to be the future champion.

He is interrupted by Sting’s theme song. “The Icon” doesn’t show, however, and MJF falls down on the mat kicking his feet laughing after pulling a fast one on them. He and Shawn Spears enjoy the prank they just pulled together in the ring. Wardlow is just standing there. As they continue to laugh, the lights go out again.

Eventually a black-and-white video starts airing with a guy in a goofy paper mask looking like MJF getting beat up and put through a table at a concert by Darby Allin. When the lights come back on, Sting is in the ring, and he’s got his baseball bat. He beats down Spears and Wardlow with it while MJF runs for cover to the crowd. He turns around and sees Darby Allin in a trench coat standing in the crowd. He runs to the back up the entrance ramp as Darby beats down Spears and Wardlow with Sting. He pulls out a special skateboard with thumbtacks all over it and then he blasts Wardlow with it.

Darby’s theme plays but then he gets on the mic and it stops. He simply says, “Hey Max … Full Gear.” His theme plays again as Darby poses for the fans and the commentators talk us into a commercial break.

Trick Or Treat Match Announced For AEW Rampage

We return from the break to Britt Baker with Jamie Hayter and Rebel. Tony Schiavone informs her that per Tony Khan, at AEW Rampage this Friday it will be Britt Baker vs. Abadon in a Trick or Treat match where if Abadon wins, she gets a title match. The trick is, the match will be a no disqualification match.

TNT Championship

Ethan Page vs. Sammy Guevara (c)

Now we head back inside the Agganis Arena in Boston, Mass. where Ethan Page’s theme hits and “All Ego” makes his way out and heads down to the ring.

As he settles in the ring, his theme music cuts off. Now the theme for TNT Champion Sammy Guevara hits and out he comes. The commentators remind us that this match has high stakes, as if Sammy loses, not only does he lose the TNT title, he must leave The Inner Circle for good.

Guevara charges to the ring and he and Page brawl to get this one off-and-running. Guevara knocks Page to the floor and hits a crazy dive onto him from the ring. The commentators remind us that everyone is banned from ringside during this match, which still has yet to officially start, as Guevara continues to beat Page down at ringside.

Finally, the action makes it inside the ring so the ref calls the bell to officially get this one started. Page lands the first shot after the bell sounds to get the actual match started. Guevara takes back over and is dominating the action inside the ring now as the camera shows Tony Nese sitting at ringside. The commentators acknowledge him on the broadcast as “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese.

Back in the ring, Guevara hits a release suplex on Page where he kicked him on the way down. He poses to the camera before heading to the top-rope. Page ends up recovering him and cutting him off. He heads up to the top after him and jumps off backwards with Guevara in his arms, he drops him in a back-breaker over the top turnbuckle. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

We’re back from the break and we see one high spot after another, including a crazy shooting star press from Guevara to Page on the floor. Finally, back in the ring, Guevara picks up the victory and retains his TNT Championship and spot in The Inner Circle.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara

After The Match: Minneapolis Street Fight Is Set!

Once the match wraps up, we see Scorpio Sky hit the ring for a post-match beatdown of Guevara with Page until “Judas in My Mind” hits and out comes Chris Jericho and the reunited members of The Inner Circle to make the save. Jericho gets on the mic and says due to Guevara’s win, the match is on for Full Gear and it’s Inner Circle vs. American Top Team. He says he will announce the members of ATT who will compete in the match next week and that it will be a Minneapolis Street Fight.

Tony Schiavone Interviews Eddie Kingston & Bryan Danielson

We shoot backstage where Tony Schiavone is standing by with Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson. He talks about their upcoming clash in the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament. Kingston takes offense to Danielson saying he doesn’t work that hard. He tells him that he takes a pill every morning to not lose his mind. He walks off. Danielson says that’s the Kingston he wanted to see. Danielson says Kingston and Jon Moxley are the two toughest wrestlers he’s ever met in his entire life. He says despite all that he’s going to prove that he’s the best on Friday. He says he’s gonna beat Kingston. We head to another commercial break.

The Lucha Bros Respond To FTR’s Full Gear Challenge

We return from the break to Tony Schiavone standing by with The Lucha Bros and Alex Abrahantes. They speak in Spanish and broken English to address FTR. They talk about being willing to put their AEW Tag-Team titles on-the-line at Full Gear.

TBS Women’s Title Tournament

Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida

Now we head back down to the ring for our next match of the evening, which is a rematch and one that will serve as a first round match in the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament.

With that in mind, out comes Serena Deeb. The woman of 1,000 holds settles into the ring and her music fades down. Now the theme for Hikaru Shida hits and out she comes. Her music dies down and here we go.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this opening round bout in the ongoing TBS women’s title tourney. Early on, we see Deeb jump off to an offensive advantage as the commentators talk about Shida not only fighting to advance in the tourney, but also to hopefully become the first woman to 50 wins in AEW history.

After some early control by Deeb, we see Shida knock Deeb into the steel ring post as we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Shida taking over again and scoring a number of close near falls. She ends up hitting a question mark kick and a knee to the jaw before over-shooting an additional shot and ending up in a half crab by Deeb.

Deeb transitions to an inverted figure-four and Shida makes it to the ropes to break the hold. The fans break out in a “This is awesome!” chant as Deeb grabs a trophy. She goes to hit Shida with it but Shida kicks her. Shida goes to hit her with it but doesn’t want to get disqualified. She hands it to the ref and while the ref had her back turned, Deeb pokes Shida in the eyes and tries stealing the win.

Shida ends up kicking out and rolling Deeb up for the victory. With the win, she advances in the tourney and becomes the first woman to reach 50 wins in AEW. Shida will move on to face Nyla Rose in the next round of the tourney.

Winner and ADVANCING in the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament: Hikaru Shida

After The Match: Serena Deeb Tries Taking Out Hikaru Shida

Once the match wraps up, Deeb hits a chop-block on the back of the knee of Shida that she worked on the entire match. She grabs a steel chair and bashes it into the hurt knee of Shida over and over again. Now she gets Shida’s injured knee in her Serenity Lock submission finisher. The commentators speculate that she’s trying to injure Shida so bad that she can’t continue in the tourney. Eventually a bunch of officials run out and break them up.

Lio Rush Addresses Change In Plans For This Week’s Rampage

Backstage, Tony Schiavone is standing by with Lio Rush and Dante Martin. He announces due to an injury to Mike Sydal, the tag-team match at Rampage is off and in its’ place will be the third showdown between Dante Martin and Matt Sydal. Rush says it wasn’t the right time for it and when the time is right, his debut will happen. He then hypes up Martin-Sydal for Rampage. We then head to another commercial break.

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

Dark Order’s 10 vs. Jon Moxley

As we settle back in from the break, the theme for The Dark Order hits and out comes Dark Order’s 10 for the final first round match in the ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament.

He settles into the ring along with other members of The Dark Order, ready for our next match of the evening here on Dynamite. His theme dies down and he awaits the introduction of his opponent.

“Wild Thing” hits and out comes Jon Moxley through his trademark part of the crowd. He heads to the ring and appears to be in a bad mood, which the commentators point out on the broadcast, but note is nothing new from Mox.

As soon as Mox hits the ring, he’s ready to go and the brawl is immediately underway. Mox charges at 10 and goes to work on him as the bell sounds. He manhandles 10 and dumps him out to the floor. He follows him out and beats him down on the floor. He bites him and then heads back into the ring.

We see 10’s mask is ripped open and blood is pouring out of it as he re-enters the ring. He is fired up now and he begins going to work on Mox as he turns up the violence level after seeing his own blood. After a pump kick in the corner, Mox brushes it off and runs over 10 with a big clothesline.

He delivers some ground and pound and then hits the Paradigm Shift for the victory. With the win, Mox advances in the tourney. As soon as he scores the pin, he exits the ring in a hurry and leaves through the crowd immediately.

Winner and ADVANCING in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Jon Moxley

FTR Reacts To The Lucha Bros

After the tourney match wraps up and Mox heads to the back, we shoot backstage to Tony Schiavone, who is standing by with FTR and Tully Blanchard. They react to comments from The Lucha Bros earlier tonight regarding a tag-team title match at Full Gear. They vow to recapture the gold at Full Gear and force The Lucha Bros to do something they’ve never done — fight.

Cody Rhodes Addresses Fans, Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black & PAC Come Out

Following the backstage segment with FTR, we head back inside Agganis Arena where the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme hits as the fans in Boston start to boo.

“The American Nightmare” emerges along with Arn Anderson and begins heading down to the ring. We head to a pre-promo commercial break as he and Arn settle into the ring.

We’re back from the break and we immediately hear the fans booing as loud as possible as Cody stares out into the sea of fans while holding a microphone. He says believe it or not, he hears everybody.

Cody says he hears fans online, on social media and he heard them this past Saturday. He talks about having Malakai Black hooked under one arm and would hit a Tiger Driver ’98 and for a brief moment, he thought about hitting a very different move.

He asks what would happen if he did, would he have popped up and abused his EVP role and challenged for the world title and won the world championship. He asks if the fans want to know why he didn’t. He says respectfully, that is too easy. Not the matches. They would be hard, but that would be the easy way out.

He says as a fan they have the right to do whatever they want — cheer or boo. He says if they’re gonna boo the narrative, boo the true narrative. He says he put himself in their shoes and now they can put themselves in his. He takes his sneakers off and throws them into the crowd. He talks about his dad being a legend, his brother is likely better than him and he’s got a wife that’s too hot for him.

Cody says he will not turn. That’s the easy way out. He says the reason is and he don’t mean to pander, but that’s because he loves the fans and he has loved them his entire life. He says if people thought he got a little Hollywood, then he would like to apologize. He apologizes to the fans and they boo. He apologizes to everyone in the group and then addresses Arn Anderson. He says if he’s never told him, he wants to tell him now that it’s an honor to stand in the ring with him. He apologizes to Arn and shakes his hand.

As he continues to talk, he is interrupted by the voice of Andrade El Idolo. Out comes Andrade along with his croney in a neckbrace. He says the people don’t like Cody, the same way the people don’t like him. He says the difference is — he don’t care about the people. He tells Cody he made two stupid choices. First was his neck tattoo. The second was getting in Andrade’s business. Andrade gets in the ring and says if he’d like, he’ll make him his little b*tch.

The lights go out.

When they come back on, in the ring stands Malakai Black next to Andrade El Idolo. He sprays the mist and then he and Andrade begin beating down Cody and Arn Anderson. PAC eventually runs out and makes the save, running off Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo.

Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, John Silver & Colt Cabana vs. Kenny Omega, Adam Cole & The Young Bucks

As we return from the break, we hear The Dark Order’s theme music play and out comes the four-man team of Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, John Silver and Colt Cabana. They will be competing in eight-man tag-team action in our main event of the evening.

The Dark Order foursome emerge in Halloween costumes and settle inside the ring as their music dies down. Now some special music plays as the BTE logo flashes across the screen. Out comes The Super Elite to The Ghostbusters theme song.

Kenny Omega, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks come out dressed up like the Ghostbusters while the theme from the popular movie series plays, “I ain’t afraid of no ghost!” They settle into the ring and we’re about to get our final match of the evening underway.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running as Cole and Silver start things off for their respective teams. We see some interference from both sides and then a bunch of high spots break out one-after-another as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Grayson launching himself off the shoulders of the Young Bucks for a big high spot coming out of the corner. The fans go nuts in Boston as Colt Cabana gets the hot tag. He hits the ring and starts taking out any-and-everything that moves as the crowd continues to make a ton of noise.

Dark Order members run into stereo super kicks from The Young Bucks. The Bucks continue to lay out anyone who moves with super kicks until even accidentally, Knox gets flattened with a super kick from Jackson. Jackson hits a low blow and thinks he’s alone but he turns around to see The Dark Order trio still in the ring waiting for him. Unfortunately for them, Omega, Cole and Jackson was behind them and blasted all three with low blows to drop them.

The Super Elite put their Ghostbuster packs on and then they sandwich the Dark Order guys with back-bumps. They pile the packs up in the ring and then hit the combo power bomb on Cabana onto them. The marshmellow giant comes in the ring, played by Brandon Cutler, but then more members of Dark Order in costume run down and hit the ring. The Super Elite beat them down before they can get into the ring.

The top-end of a two-man horse costume comes into the ring but Jackson low-blows him. They hold him down and hit the BTE Trigger on him. They remove the horse’s head mask to reveal that it was Brandon Cutler with his mouth taped shut under the mask. They look shocked by this and immediately hit the floor to gain revenge — except one of The Young Bucks. He stays in the ring with the marshmellow giant. He takes the head off to reveal it is Hangman Page. He takes out Jackson and then Stu Grayson hits a big dive from the corner onto everyone on the floor. Page hits the Dead Eye and then Silver follows up with the spin doctor for the pin fall victory.

Hangman Page leads The Dark Order in a beer-drinking celebration after the victory while The Super Elite leave to the back in their Ghostbuster gear looking pissed off. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: The Dark Order