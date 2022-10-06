AEW Dynamite Results – October 5, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

Something about scissors! Just kidding, it means it’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite, of course! This week’s show is the special three-year anniversary episode and features a jam-packed lineup.

Featured below are complete results of the show that aired on October 5, 2022 from the Entertainment & Sports Complex in Washington, D.C. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE 3-YEAR ANNIVERSARY RESULTS (10/5/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual theme song and opening video and then we shoot inside the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. where Excalibur does his “It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …” catchphrase.

MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta

Our extended edition of AEW Dynamite is getting right down to action, as the three-year anniversary will start off inside the squared circle. The theme for MJF hits and out comes the man who is better than you, and he knew it. He heads to the ring and settles inside.

Now the theme for his opponent hits and out comes Wheeler Yuta. The Blackpool Combat Club member heads to the ring as William Regal is welcomed in on special guest commentary for this one. He talks about being a heel who doesn’t take liberties. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

As the action gets underway, we hear Taz and Regal ignoring the action for a while to conversate about diabolic matters. They also mention how youth is wasted on the youth and talk about line-crossing issues. Very on-point stuff. Taz is asked to hold on as he was about to make another comment as Tony Schiavone sends us into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We return from the break and MJF and Yuta are still going tooth and nail. They are turning this one into a knock-down, drag-out, balls-to-the-wall battle that the crowd is eating up with a spoon. They shift momentum back-and-forth and look to even be throwing some potato shots at each other. Real stiff offense.

No horsing around here as the creator of The Firm and member of the BCC aren’t mailing this one in. They’re going for it here in our nation’s capital like a neck-and-neck presidential race that isn’t hacked by other countries. Meanwhile, the crowd is popping like corns at a movie theater before a big Halloween film premiere.

Finally we work our way to the finish, which sees MJF score the victory. After the match, Wheeler Yuta puts his hand out to shake MJF’s hand as it looks like MJF is about to shake it, Lee Moriarty comes out and attacks Yuta from behind.

MJF starts yelling at Moriarty for doing that saying he didn’t tell him to do it as Stokely Hathaway hands MJF the Dynamite Diamond Ring. As it looks like MJF is about to hit Yuta with it, William Regal comes to the ring with his brass knuckles on. Regal and MJF have a stare down before MJF leaves the ring. The opener ends on that note.

Winner: MJF

Chris Jericho Ripe As A Tomato (Or Tomato) For Tonight’s Main Event

Who’s side is the best technical entertainer of all-time on? Will it be the J.A.S. or the B.C.C.? We’ll find out in just under two hours and fifteen minutes, and Chris Jericho makes as much clear in a backstage interview in our next segment of the show.

We hear him reference some saying toMato and others saying tomAto, which gets a good laugh from the D.C. crowd. After the Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia match for later tonight is hyped up some more, this segment ends.

Jay Lethal vs. Darby Allin

Jay Lethal makes his way out first looking as ready as I’ve ever seen. Darby’s music hits next and he comes out in a hooded brown coat. Both men circle each other and hit a standing switch to a stalemate. Both men exchange headlocks and hammerlocks in a nice little technical affair.

Lethal sends Darby to the outside but they’re quickly back in and Darby hits an arm drag and sweeps the leg and both men in another stalemate. Darby extends his hand and Lethal kicks him instead and sends Allin into the corner.

Darby avoids a strike but Lethal with a quick dropkick to the knee as Lethal starts to work over the limb with a soccer kick then a shin breaker. Darby crumbles when Lethal tries to Irish whip him. Lethal goes to attack but Darby with a quick guillotine! Lethal picks him up but Allin floats over and hits a Scorpion Death drop for a near fall. From there we head to another commercial break.

Back from the break, Lethal is in control working on Darby’s leg; locking it in the corner and stomping it before whipping him across the ring by his leg! Lethal sets Darby up top for a superplex but Darby fights back with an elbow, but Lethal with a HUGE Avalanche Dragon Screw! Figure Four from Lethal!

Darby is dead center of the ring and just swipes at Lethal but he ducks; Lethal drags him back to the middle as Darby tries to turn over; he does so and gets to the ropes. Darby with a nasty elbow and avoids a Lethal Injection and hits a Code Red for a near fall. Lethal landed on his head after that Injection attempt. Sonjay and Singh are both out on the stage now as Lethal says to them to go to the back! Darby with a hurricanrana for 2! Darby rolls through in the Last Supper for the win.

Winner: Darby Allin

TNT Championship Open Challenge

Wardlow (C) vs. Brian Cage

A video package airs promoting the TNT Championship Open Challenge set up heading into tonight’s anniversary special. We see Wardlow and Brian Cage built up in the package and then we return live inside the DC-based venue.

Brian Cage comes out to a nice reception as he is accompanied to the ring by Prince Nana, as we cut to the back to see Wardlow making his entrance in a very Goldberg-esque manner. He comes out to a nice ovation as these two massive meaty men are gonna beat the hell out of each other.

Both men size each other up as Cage strikes first and fires away with shoulders in the corner. Wardlow responds by chucking him in the corner and hits shoulders of his own! Both men run into each other like tree trunks! Now a slugfest breaks out as Wardlow springs off the ropes with a hurricanrana!! Cage trips up Wardlow in the ropes and goes for a 619 but Wardlow catches him!!!

Wardlow slams him into the mat. Wardlow going for a powerbomb but Prince Nana on the apron as Cage comes back and hits a massive Sky High for a 2 count as we go to commercial with the match still in progress.

As we return from the commercial, Cage has Wardlow in the corner as Wardlow punches back; Cage whips him but Wardlow hops to the top and hits a WHISPER IN THE WIND! Wardlow with a belly-to-belly and now heads up to the top rope as Cage catches him; Cage suplexes Wardlow from the apron into the ring for a near fall.

That was incredibly impressive WOW! Cage sets Wardlow up for Drill Claw but Wardlow counters with a HUGE Spinebuster for a near fall. Wardlow misses a lariat and Cage hits an F5! Two count! Cage has Wardlow in a powerbomb position but gets smacked with two headbutts and a wind up lariat!

Straps down! Wardlow has Cage up and Powerbomb Symphony! Crowd chants for more and Wardlow obliges! A second one to Cage as Wardlow is PUMPED! Wardlow signals to the crowd for 4 and then we get the pin fall. Wardlow retains.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Wardlow

Samoa Joe Saves Wardlow From The Gates Of Agony

Post match the Gates of Agony blindside Wardlow but out comes Samoa Joe to make the save. Lightning punches by Joe but the number games are too much for Joe and Wardlow as The Embassy takes control but then FTR’s theme hits. The Embassy scurry to the outside as Joe, Wardlow and FTR stand tall. After WardJoe and FTR clear the ring, we head to another break.

Toni Storm, Athena & Willow Nightingale vs. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter & Serena Deeb

We come back to Britt Baker in the back, she feels morally obligated to answer the question that Saraya will not be wrestling in AEW as the doctors haven’t cleared her, but that just makes his still her house.

After the quick backstage segment, we head back inside the arena where Saraya makes her way out with Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale and Athena for our next match, which will be a six-woman tag team contest. Their opponents are also out to the squared circle, as we see Britt Baker, Rebel, Jamie Hayter and Serena Deeb.

Willow and Hayter start us off, but Hayter tags out so Ford comes in, as does Athena. They hit the ropes then Athena flips out of a head scissors attempt on national scissoring day of all days! Trip from Athena then a drop kick.

Ford lands a kick from the second rope then dives but she’s caught by Athena and hit with a powerslam for a two count. Ford drives Athena into the heel corner and hits a hand spring back elbow.

Deeb tags in and lays in uppercuts before Athena hits a springboard cross body and tags in Storm. Storm with a drop kick to Deeb then tosses her around by the hair for a bit.

Strikes from Storm then a running boot. Corner attack from Storm, then Willow and Athena come in for a series of corner splashes then Storm hits a hip attack. Hayter distracts Storm and Deep is able to hit a chop block to take over as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Deeb cut off Willow, choked her in the ropes and Rebel pulled a crutch out from under the ring to hit Willow, but Saraya stopped it from happening. A pounce launched Deeb across the ring, but Ford jumped in and cracked Willow, as everyone took turns taking each other out.

Ford did a Matrix into a cutter for a close two. Ford tried for a handspring, but Willow drop-kicked her mid move, hit a Doctor Bomb and got the huge win for her team. Post match, Baker had a square off with Saraya, which led to a brief slug fest. Baker retreated, leaving Rebel to be wiped out by Saraya, who stood tall.

Winners: Toni Storm, Athena & Willow Nightingale

Tony Schiavone Talks To RUSH & Jose The Assistant

We shoot backstage, Tony Schiavone is with Rush, Jose the Assistant and Private Party. Jose had video evidence of Private Party not being there for them.

Jose & Rush said they will either be there tonight or they’ll take them to court, as they know Matt Hardy has been contract tampering.

National Scissoring Day Celebration

It’s time to get a celebration of the national holiday underway. Our nation’s capital will now play host to the celebration of the AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn on National Scissoring Day.

The ring is set up like an elegant affair. The kind used for big events and red carpet specials, complete with a podium to talk at and all the trimmings. The tag-team champs and their “Daddy Ass” begin the celebration as the crowd makes a ton of noise.

Bowens welcomes us to National Scissoring Day, and calls it a very special night brought to you by The Acclaimed. They’re the most popular tag team in the world, the winningest team in AEW history, and the best home grown team in AEW history. Today, thanks to the fans, the Scissor Me Daddy t-shirt is the number one selling t-shirt of 2022.

The Acclaimed brought home gold, and AEW now stands for Acclaimed Every Wednesday. This is all cause for celebration, and they celebrate by scissoring. Bowens calls himself the Sultan of Scissor. On the off chance you’re tuning in for the first time, Bowens tells us that scissoring is a handshake, a sign of friendship. The people want to be represented by a real team, not a cobbled together team like Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.

Billy Gunn steps to the podium they’ve got set up and says this is daddy asses house. For everyone in the building, and the millions and millions at home, it’s national scissoring day. With that being said he went to City Hall today, and was asked to present The Acclaimed with something.

He gives them a wrapped item, and they’ve got the scissors to the city. Gunn lectures Bowens about running with scissors. Caster takes over to ask the crowd to scissor each other, then he wants to talk about greatness. About 40 years ago here in DC greatness was achieved by Washington winning the SuperBowl, which was before Caster was even born but his father was part of that championship team, and his SuperBowl ring is still with his father, then he likens winning the tag team titles to winning the SuperBowl.

They continue and say that DC also represents the division in this country, but we can all agree that everyone loves The Acclaimed. There’s no left or right, red or blue, the Acclaimed wear pink and everyone looks good in pink. Tonight we’re doing a bi-partisan scissor to unite the country. Swerve Strickland interrupts this before the three men can scissor.

Strickland soaks in the boos, and calls this the most idiotic thing he’s ever seen. He congratulates the Acclaimed on their merch sales, and laments that more kids can get suspended from school for wearing Billy Gunn merch like two decades ago. Swerve and Lee should be champions, but next week in Toronto Billy Gunn can come into Swerve’s house one on one.

Swerve has a stone, and reminds us that rock beats scissors every day. Great little line from Swerve there. Here comes Smart Mark Sterling comes out with paper, which covers rock. Sterling has his petition against Swerve Strickland still going, but mostly he’s here to lobby for representing The Acclaimed. He wants to represent them in their fight with Swerve.

He asks to scissor with all three men, Billy just slams him then Bowens with a leg drop to the groin of Sterling. Billy gets the mic, and before Swerve leaves he accepts the challenge for next week. He says there’s one last thing to do, and then all three men scissor each other. Fun segment.

RUSH vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

A video package airs promoting a match for this Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage, which will be a special two-hour live edition of the show. The Dark Order will be taking on the trio of Death Triangle, and they vow to beat them and capture the AEW Trios Tag-Team Championships on the anniversary of the passing of Brodie Lee.

Once the package wraps up, we head back to the ring where it’s time for one-on-one action in the men’s division. With that said, the theme for RUSH hits and out he comes. He settles into the ring and awaits the arrival of his opponent.

The theme for “Hangman” Adam Page plays and out comes the man who is known for his fondness of “cowboy sh*t.” Page settles into the ring and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. We see some back-and-forth action from these two in the early goings and after a couple of minutes of offense, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

We return from the break and we see RUSH still dominating the action. MJF is shown with his giant poker chip and the commentators talk about how he should go ahead and cash it in already. The camera shot returns to the ring where “Hangman” starts to fight his way back into competitive form.

From there, we see Page start to pull ahead. He gets his legs behind the thrust leading to a shot that really makes a difference. The commentators make a big point to stress how much. The guys duke it out some more and after that we see a close near fall, but we see the kick-out after two. The commentators stress how much it takes out of someone to kick out and then finally Page finds his groove and connects with a Buckshot Lariat for the win.

Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page

Jon Moxley Gives “Hangman” Adam Page One Final Chance Until It’s On In 13 Days

Once the match wraps up, we see Private Party come out and starts cornering Page, but Jon Moxley makes his way through the crowd as Private Party backs off. Moxley gets in the ring and in Page’s face before saying he’s been waiting for this for three years.

Three years of studying him and circling each other, and between the two of them they’ve beaten just about everybody in AEW except each other. On October 18th, in his home arena where he used to smoke and drink under the bridge outside there will be one last man standing here in AEW.

He continues, noting that in thirteen days, he’s going to leave his house and show up at Heritage Bank Center and break Page’s face and will choke him until he turns blue.

Moxley admires him as a person but when the bell rings he doesn’t have any respect for anything. As Moxley starts to leave, Page tells him since he’s been waiting for so long where the hell is he going right now as Moxley re-enters the ring.

Moxley calls Page a sweet kid before saying something that was censored and says he will let Page off the hook just once and tells him to watch his mouth as MJF is smiling from backstage as the segment wraps up on that note.

The 39th Victim For “That B*tch” Is Decided

We move from that to another backstage segment, which sees Tony Schiavone standing backstage with Willow Nightingale. The interview segment sees Willow talk about being on a roll and how she wants to use that momentum to try and capture the TBS Women’s Championship.

From there, we see The Baddies make their way into the camera shot as they confront Willow. Jade Cargill boasts already beating her before. Willow asks what if she’s the one in 38 in one? The match for the title will take place at the AEW Battle Of The Belts IV special event.

Luchasaurus vs. Fuego Del Sol

Right away, Luchasaurus catches Fuego Del Sol and chokeslams him before hitting a torture rack into a cutthroat driver for the quick pin. Literally just like that, it’s over that fast. Once the match ends, Luchasaurus continues to try and attack Fuego, but Jungle Boy runs out with a chair and knocks Luchasaurus outside of the ring with it, as Christian holds him back.

Jungle Boy grabs a mic and says he used to be his best friend in the entire world but he chose Christian Cage and broke his heart. Now he is going to break his fingers, nose, arm and piece by piece until he breaks him.

Jungle Boy tells Luchasaurus to pick the time and place and he’ll be ready. Christian says he told Jungle Boy not to come back this week but he got him thinking about doing the match next week in Toronto on Dynamite, his hometown.

Winner: Luchasaurus

Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia

It’s main event time. The theme for the Jericho Appreciation Society duo hits, as the “J.A.S.” spoken intro plays and then “Judas” by Fozzy plays as Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara make their way out and heads down to the ring.

The two wait for their opponents inside the squared circle as their theme dies down. The music for Bryan Danielson plays and out he comes, along with Daniel Garcia. The two are also in the ring now and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

After the initial back-and-forth exchange, we see the heel duo from the J.A.S. start to take over. As they do, we head to a mid-match commercial break as our final bout of the evening here on the three-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite continues.

As we settle back in from our final commercial here on the three-year anniversary extended edition of AEW Dynamite, we see Guevara hitting a Spanish Fly off the top-rope for a close near fall. Garcia and Jericho, meanwhile, end up going face-to-face. The crowd pops big as the tension can be felt in the air.

Things continue and we see Garcia take out a flying Guevara and he and Jericho start brawling it out before Garcia puts on the Dragon Tamer as the crowd goes wild. We see that Garcia is able to catch Guevara into a LeBell Lock, and Danielson puts one on Jericho himself that they follow-up with vicious repeated elbow strikes.

Danielson and Garcia put Guevara on the top rope, but Guevara flips out and lands on his feet, kicking Garcia down, hitting a standing Spanish Fly on Danielson and a kick to the back of Garcia for a two count. Super close near fall there that the crowd bit on big-time. Can’t blame them, it looked like it was over there by all accounts. Regardless, it looks like this one is going to continue.

Garcia is able to block the GTH from Guevara and from there he connects with a piledriver and follows up with a pin attempt. Before the referee can get to a three-count, we see Jericho interfere and he breaks up before getting a knee strike from Danielson.

Garcia and Guevara go back and forth as Jericho slams Danielson into the table followed by a suplex into it. Guevara is able to connect with the GTH, but instead of pinning Garcia he mounts him with punches. He fires away with vicious shots and then we watch as Guevara heads to the top rope.

The crowd chants ‘Idolo,’ referencing the ongoing issues between Andrade El Idolo and “The Spanish God” which reportedly led to a backstage scuffle between the two before tonight’s show, with Andrade being sent home as a result.

Finally, we see him come flying off with an attempted Shooting Star Press, but he ends up on the receiving end of the punishment after Garcia gets his knees up just as Guevara was on his way down. Now Garcia slaps on the Dragon Slayer, however it is broken up when Jericho sneak attacks him with a cheap shot with the ROH Championship.

After the save due to the heel tactics incorporated into the finish of this one by “The Ocho,” we see the J.A.S. go on to claim the victory when Guevara follows up the belt shot by Jericho with a cover for the 1-2-3 and the pin fall. The commentators react accordingly and then this week’s special anniversary edition of Dynamite goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us.

Winners: Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara