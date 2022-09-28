AEW Dynamite Results – September 28, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their two-hour AEW on TBS television program, which this week emanates from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS are appearances by Saraya and MJF, as well as Chris Jericho celebrating his ROH Championship victory with the Jericho Appreciation Society. Also scheduled is Chris Jericho’s first defense of the ROH title against former champion Bandido, Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Serena Deeb, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley taking on Juice Robinson of NJPW in a World Title Eliminator match.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from the show held in Philadelphia, PA. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The following report was written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (9/28/2022)

The show opens up with the usual theme and video opener and then we shoot inside the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. where Excalibur welcomes us to the show. He mentions tonight being the start of a new era as we have a new AEW World Champion in Jon Moxley and a new ROH World Champion in Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho’s ROH Championship Celebration With J.A.S.

From there, we hear “Judas” playing as Chris Jericho emerges with his newly won ROH Championship. The leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society heads to the ring with other members of the J.A.S. as fans sing along with his popular, catchy theme song.

The ROH Championship Celebration kicks things off on tonight’s show. The J.A.S. build up Chris Jericho’s big win last week at AEW Grand Slam and then Luigi the Pizza Guy is introduced. He spins some dough on his hand and makes faces as the J.A.S. tells the fans they don’t get any pizza. The fans react with a loud “We Want Pizza!” chant.

Finally, Jericho is introduced. He opens by saying, “You guys want pizza?” The crowd loudly responds “Yes!” Jericho quickly responds, “… well ya can’t have any.” Jericho talks about being the most viewed ROH Champion in history, gloating that in just one week he garnered more views with the ROH title than any past ROH Champion in history.

He goes on to mention his first title defense later tonight against former ROH Champion Bandido. He says he never got the rematch he deserved when he lost the title. He assures us, however, that he will not win it back because sports entertainers beat pro wrestlers every single time out.

Jericho tells Daniel Garcia he thinks he’s an amazing wrestler and sports entertainer. He tells Garcia he bought this gift just for him, As the fans chant “You’re a wrestler!” to Garcia, Jericho gives him his gift, a purple bucket hat to match the purple outfits they are all wearing, and an item Garcia has mentioned in the past in interviews.

Garcia throws the hat and he loses his cool. He says this is enough. He said he tolerated it to get into this business, but he thinks he’s finally had enough. He says now he wants to tell Jericho something he’s been meaning to get off his chest for a long time. “Chris, I think it’s time for me to …” before he can finish, Jericho covers the mic with his hand.

He warns Garcia to really think before he says what’s on his mind. He says this is a crossroads for him. He points out what’s at stake for him depending on his answer, noting he can get all his wildest dreams coming true with him, or he can get handled for crossing him. He asks him if he’s a sports entertainer or a wrestler. The fans again chant, “You’re a wrestler!” at Garcia.

Before he can answer, the theme song for Bryan Danielson hits and out comes “The American Dragon.” Danielson heads to the ring and tells Jericho it sounds like he’s trying to tell Garcia what he is. He tells Garcia he has an infinite amount of respect for him.

He tells him if he wants to stay with the J.A.S. he can. He says if he wants to come to join the Blackpool Combat Club, he can do that. He says he can train with whoever he wants and join whoever he wants. Jericho tells Danielson to shut his mouth. He says Daniel Garcia belongs to him and does what he tells him to do.

Garcia tells Jericho he wants to get one thing clear right now. He doesn’t belong to him and he doesn’t have to do anything he says. He says let’s get back to entertainment, because that’s what they’re all about, right? He says maybe he’ll wake up Luigi Primo and tossed pizza dough with him.

He asks Justin Roberts the ring announcer if they should be a tag-team. They ask the crowd if they think it would be entertaining if he were in a tag-team with Bryan Danielson. The crowd goes bonkers at that.

He says he thinks it would be entertaining to see himself and Bryan Danielson team up and take on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. Matt Menard speaks up and tells Garcia he should punch him in the face for turning his back on them. Danielson chimes in and says why doesn’t he do it right now?

He says he’s been told he can have a match against anyone tonight. He says Menard wants a fight, how about they fight right now. Now we have William Regal joining in on special guest commentary for this match.

Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Menard

The first match of tonight’s show is set and with Blackpool Combat Club’s Regal at the desk, the stage gets set for our opening contest, which will see “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson going one-on-one against “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard.

We hear the bell sound and then some random music plays and the commentators joke about that after it is quickly cut off. Danielson and Menard go face-to-face and now they begin going at it as our first match of the evening gets underway.

Menard backs Danielson into a corner and starts drilling him in the dome with right and left hands. Danielson fights back. Menard starts taking over again and he begins chopping away at “The American Dragon” in the corner. Danielson starts no-selling the shots.

He fights back and climbs to the top. Menard shoves him all the way out to the floor at ringside. As he follows him out to continue his assault on the floor, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Danielson in the offensive lead. After some outside interference from Angelo Parker leads to Menard taking over control of the match, we see Claudio Castagnoli run down and manhandle Parker, carrying him in the power-bomb position all the way from ringside to the backstage area.

Once left alone in one-on-one action, we see Danielson quickly connect with his running knee before slapping the LeBelle Lock on Menard. Menard quickly taps out and Danielson picks up the victory.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Juice Robinson Makes AEW Debut Tonight …

After the match we see a video package hyping up tonight’s AEW World Championship eliminator bout between Jon Moxley and Juice Robinson. From there, the commentators mention MJF is coming up next and then we head to another quick commercial time out.

MJF, Wheeler Yuta Verbal Battle

Wheeler Yuta makes his way out when we return. He calls out MJF and tells him to come get the ass-whooping he deserves. MJF’s theme hits and out he comes. He addresses the fans in Philadelphia and says that’s where people live when they can’t afford to live in New York.

He then brings up Tony Schiavone being an embarrassment and calls him a chubby prick, referencing his attack on last week’s show. He then begins verbally laying into Wheeler Yuta, saying “daddy” had to put him on time out last week.

MJF makes some more local sports references. He brings this up himself and says it’s almost like he doesn’t care. He then says it’s because he’s paid so well he doesn’t care. MJF teases a match with Yuta tonight and then blows him off. He’ll have to wait until next week at the earliest.

He tells members of The Firm who come out to say his catchphrase as he walks off. That’s how the segment ends and then we head back to another commercial break.

AEW Championship Eliminator

Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley

We return from the break to a special vignette hyping Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal in one-on-one action of next week’s anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite. From there, Juice Robinson’s theme hits and out comes “Rock Hard” to make his AEW Dynamite debut.

After he settles into the squared circle, the theme song for Jon Moxley plays. As “Wild Thing” plays, out comes the AEW Champion and Blackpool Combat Club member as William Regal settles in on commentary for this one.

As Moxley settles in at the ringside area, we see Robinson sneak attack him from behind and we’re off-and-running with this title eliminator. He beats him down a bit and then brings him into the ring, where the bell finally sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Following some back-and-forth action in the early goings, we see the two crash and fall through the middle and top-rope out to the floor awkwardly. After they get up, we see Robinson level Mox. He runs and hits a flip splash onto him as he was sitting up against the steel barricade. From there, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we settle in from the break, we see Robinson going for another flip splash, this time off the ring apron onto Mox on a steel chair. Instead, Mox moves and Robinson flips and splashes onto the chair, which badly bends under the force of his fall.

As the action continues we see a bloody Mox start to fight back in the ring. He hits a diamond cutter out of nowhere for a close pin attempt. He then goes for an ankle lock but Robinson escapes. Juice ends up hitting pulp fiction shortly thereafter for a super close near fall.

Mox goes for a big high spot, which works out. He goes for the cover after a big running knee counter to Juice, but Juice kicks out. He locks hands with him and stomps the piss out of him before dropping down into an armbar. Juice immediately taps. Mox wins.

Winner: Jon Moxley

MJF & Wheeler Yuta Brawl, Jon Moxley & Hangman Page Staredown

After the match, we see a busted open, bloody Mox celebrating his win when the theme for “Hangman” Adam Page hits. The fans chant “Cowboy sh*t” as he power-walks to the ring. The two go face-to-face and then we see Mox back up and drop the title. Page backs up and drops something as well. The two look ready to duke it out now.

Before they can, MJF, who was shown during the last match in a luxary box with his chip in-hand, hops on the mic and tells them to calm down, pointing out that they aren’t really fighting each other to determine who will be champion, but instead who will be losing the championship to him.

As he continues talking trash, out of nowhere we see Wheeler Yuta appear behind him in the luxary box. The brawl begins with those two and Yuta puts it on MJF as the camera cuts back to Mox and Hangman staring each other down in the ring the entire time. The segment ends soon after that.

Saraya Jade Bevis Makes Debut Comments

When we return from the break, Saraya Jade Bevis’ theme hits and out she comes to make her first comments since joining AEW after her debut on last week’s Grand Slam special edition of Dynamite.

She comes out and talks about the road she took to get to AEW and says she’s going to be the revolution of the scene in the company because she is the revolution of wrestling. The fans chant, “This is your house!”

The former WWE Superstar known as Paige then responds to some comments made to her off-camera by one of the producers or something. She yells at them not to give her time cues or wrap her up. She then tells the ladies in AEW to come out here.

Several members of the AEW women’s division make their way out and fill up the ring behind Saraya. She then says she wants to re-introduce them. She starts with Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm. As they continue to talk, she is interrupted by Dr. Britt Baker, Rebel and Jamie Hayter.

She tells Saraya until she proves herself, she’s just a “shiney new toy” and “another catchphrase.” She claims to be the true face of the women’s division and the company. She says she literally put the blood, sweat, tears and her neck — which unlike Saraya’s is actually strong enough to handle it — on-the-line for the company.

She mocks her for people not even knowing how to pronounce her name. Saraya says something that has to be beeped off the broadcast when referencing something Britt Baker’s name rhymes with. Baker says she doesn’t like Saraya but she respects her.

AEW Interim Women’s Championship Lumberjack Match

Toni Storm (C) vs. Serena Deeb

Baker then finishes up her promo and calls out Serena Deeb for her scheduled showdown for the Interim Women’s Championship against Toni Storm. She tells the people to get out of the ring because their five seconds of fame are over. Baker has Deeb readybut Saraya tells everyone to hold on.

She says since she has a boss that finally listens to her, she has talked to him and they have decided to make this a lumberjack match for the championship. The bell sounds and this one is off-and-running. We hear Saraya join the gang on commentary as this one gets underway.

Storm and Deeb trade some back-and-forth offense, with the lumberjacks immediately playing a factor every-and-anytime someone is knocked out to the floor. The two begin to go at it in the ring without any “funny business” as Saraya mentions on commentary. We see Storm nearly submitted by Deeb but the Interim Women’s Champion hangs on.