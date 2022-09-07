AEW Dynamite Results – September 7, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

The following report was written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) of PWMania.com on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (9/7/2022)

The show opens with a special video package that features Tony Khan’s voice mail to MJF revealing the special deal he offered to him to get out of his contract with the promotion.

As the audio plays, we see footage from ALL OUT that shows him returning as The Joker and winning the Casino Ladder Match wearing a mask, which he refused to take off until the conclusion of the broadcast.

From there, we shoot inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York where the commentary trio of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Tazz welcome us to the show. They send things to a special message from Tony Khan.

Tony Khan Makes AEW World & Trios Title Announcements

The AEW President is shown and he reads a statement while talking directly into the camera. He announces that the AEW World Championship and AEW Trios Tag-Team Championships will be decided at the upcoming AEW Grand Slam shows in tournaments.

Khan promises tonight will be a great show and vows to deliver some of the best shows across the next several weeks. We return to the commentary desk where the trio give their thoughts on the announcements from the boss man.

MJF Is Back And …Has Changed? Jon Moxley Wants The Ball

We hear the familiar sounds of the theme for MJF and the winner of the Casino Ladder Match at ALL OUT heads out in a Bills jersey. He runs over and hugs Taz and then heads to the ring while the fans go bonkers with cheers and chants.

MJF drops to his knees and clutches his chest. He then begins speaking by saying, “The Devil is back!” He says the greatest quarterback of all-time, Josh Allen, is from Buffalo. He asks who is happy to see him back. He then responds to some chants from fans and says he was just joking. He says he didn’t mean it when he called all the AEW fans stupid marks.

The fans continue cheering and he says now it’s time to address the big, fat smelly elephant in the room. He tells a woman in the audience that he is not talking about her. He brings up the title being vacated.

He continues, bringing up that he likes to work smart, not hard and says he’s got a chip that tells him he can have a title shot whenever he wants. He says because of that he won’t be involved in the tournament.

He talks about his deal with Tony Khan and AEW paying him a boatload of money and then tells the old story about Moses parting the seas, and says he’s not talking about him because he’s better than him. He says he’s Maxwell Jacob Friedman and he’s better than us …and he knows it.

Jon Moxley’s theme hits and as “Wild Thing” plays we see the former AEW Champion make his custom entrance through the crowd. He heads to the ring through the crowd in the KeyBank Center while MJF hangs around with a look of confusion on his face.

Mox gets on the mic as his music wraps up and he says “you are absolutely full of crap,” as he looks directly into MJF’s eyes. MJF tells ‘Jonathan’ to hold up and then goes on to tell the fans they’re all the biggest pieces of crap in the world. “Oh and Josh Allen sucks.”

He then says he looks at the AEW title as nothing more than a bargaining chip and says he might just take it to a real wrestling company with real fans. He then says that company has people like his friends, “The Human Roller Coaster” Cody Rhodes. He also references Triple H with a mention of being a big fan of “The Game.”

The fans boo and he says that he might just work for the only Khan in the business that matters — good old jolly saint Nick [Khan]. Mox tells him that this isn’t the time nor the place. He demands MJF leave the ring right now or threatens to make him.

MJF takes his shirt off but it gets stuck on his hand / wrist. As he tugs at it, the fans laugh and he yells for them to shut up. He hooks the shirt around the top-rope and yanks some more. After that he eventually leaves and Mox talks about what AEW really stands for. He says the three letters stand for taking the dark and ugly side of this business and letting it die with another generation.

He says it’s about the freedom that you are willing to dare to be. He says the AEW Championship is about being a little bit better than he was the day before, even if it’s only a small amount that nobody notices but himself. He says AEW represents everything that he loves about this business.

The fans break out in a “Moxley! Moxley!” chant. He says the fact remains that on Sunday he lost. He says that’s on him. He says he lost the game-winning shot. He says it’s supposed to be his vacation right now, or at least about two days ago. He says the tournament of champions is another chance to take that shot.

He says it’s a long way to roll up the hill just for another shot but he says it’s a hell of one that he’s willing to take because winners always want the ball when the game is on the line. He says he wants the ball. He says this is the time to be a legend. His theme plays again to end the segment.

AEW Trios Tag-Team Championship

Death Triangle vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends

It’s time for the first AEW Trios Tag-Team Championship match in Dynamite history. With that said, out comes the Death Triangle duo of “The Bastard” PAC and The Lucha Bros — Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo. They make their way to the ring accompanied by Alex Abrahantes.

The theme for Orange Cassidy plays and out comes the “Freshly Squeezed” one alongside The Best Friends — Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta. The three head to the ring to a big pop from the Buffalo crowd.

We hear the bell and it looks like Orange Cassidy and PAC will be starting things off for their respective teams, until PAC tags out and brings Penta in to kick this one off for his team. The two go face-to-face. Penta pie-faces Cassidy, who is still wearing his sunglasses.

Penta then does a dramatic removal of his gloves and gets in Cassidy’s face for another shove. Cassidy takes his sunglasses off and does the big dramatic hand gesture into his pockets. From there, the two finally get this match underway.

This one starts to come unglued as all six men end up in the ring. We see Death Triangle start to take over but only briefly, as Cassidy and Best Friends end up dumping each of them to the floor. Cassidy is rocket-launched over the top rope and onto the trio on the floor for a big splash, Artemis 1 style, and then we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We see Chuck Taylor with a big high spot that took place during the break in a replay. Back to live action, we see Fenix taking it to Taylor in the ring as the legal two men in this one. Death Triangle appears to have shifted the momentum into their favor after the early lead established by the opposing trio.

PAC tags in and picks up where Fenix left off, taking it to Chuck. Chuck tries to fight his way back into competitive form and he buys himself some time, but ultimately ends up back on the defensive. We see Danhausen on the apron draw the attention of PAC.

PAC watches as Danhausen and Alex Abrahantes have a back-and-forth gesture-fest. Danhausen pie-faces Abrahantes and then PAC comes out and blasts Danhausen with a big boot. Cassidy hits a big tope suicida through the ropes, splashing onto PAC in the process. Back in the ring, we see Cassidy hit a wild tornado DDT for a close near fall.

PAC hoists Cassidy up for a suplex or brainbuster, but Cassidy counters in mid-air with a Stun-dog millionaire. Trent Baretta tags in but walks right into a back-stabber from Penta, who then joins Fenix in hitting a sandwich splash for a close pin attempt.

Trent hangs on. We see Trent Baretta tag back in after The Best Friends “give the people what they want” and do their big dramatic hug spot, which draws the usual big pop. Cassidy tags back in and hits a big German suplex on PAC before walking into a pump-handle main-eventa from Penta. Chuck runs in and hits a running knee strike.