AEW Dynamite: Road Rager Results – June 15, 2022

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program.

On tap for this week’s show, which is a special “Road Rager” themed episode, is a face-to-face confrontation between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley ahead of their showdown at The Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a Hair vs. Hair match and The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express in a ladder match for the AEW Tag-Team Championships.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Wardlow taking on 20 security guards in a Handicap Elimination match, Ethan Page goes one-on-one with Miro in an AEW All Atlantic Championship qualifier bout, Will Ospreay vs. Dax Harwood and Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker.

AEW Dynamite: Road Rager results from Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

AEW DYNAMITE: ROAD RAGER RESULTS (6/15/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual theme and video opener and then we shoot live inside the arena in St. Louis where fireworks erupt, pyro explodes and Jim Ross welcomes us to the show.

J.R. does his “it’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …” catchphrase and introduces his commentary partners, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur, before sending us down to the ring for our opening bout of the show.

Hair vs. Hair Match

Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz

Chris Jericho’s theme hits to bring him out for the opening “Hair vs. Hair” contest. He settles in the ring and then Ortiz makes his way out and heads down.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. William Regal is on guest commentary for this bout, which sees Jericho and Ortiz get off to a hot start. Ortiz starts to dominate the offense, taking Jericho to the mat and then into the corner of the ring.

We see a blocked hurricanrana shift the momentum in this one. The action spills out to the ring apron where Jericho connects with a big suplex that sends Ortiz crashing down to the floor at ringside.

On that note, Excalibur talks us into a mid-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see the action has resumed inside the ring. Ortiz goes for a cutter out of the corner but only gets two on a pin attempt. From there, Jericho starts to take over on offense. We see the rest of the J.A.S. cheering him on at ringside, while Regal talks trash about him on commentary.

Ortiz starts to show signs of life, during which we see Santana at ringside watching on. Jericho hits a codebreaker for a pin attempt but Ortiz hangs in there. The commentators talk about Fred the Barber being at ringside ready to shave the head of the winner. Ortiz fires up again on offense, but Jericho cuts his comeback attempt short and locks him in the Walls of Jericho.

We see Ortiz survive and then the camera focuses on Eddie Kingston trying to take on the entire J.A.S. by himself. They guzzle him up and then we see Wheeler Yuta and others from the Blackpool Combat Club run down. While all of the brawling is going down outside the ring, “The Mad King” breaks free and we see Eddie Kingston connect with a spinning back-hand to Jericho that knocks him silly.

Jericho folds to the canvas and Ortiz goes for the cover. Somehow Jericho kicks out from this and then we see more brawling. During all of the confusion with the interferences and brawling, Fuego Del Sol ends up coming out and bringing in a baseball bat, which he blasts Ortiz with to the shock of everyone in the arena. The commentators also give their shocked reactions while Jericho crawls over and covers Ortiz for the win.

Winner: Chris Jericho

Fuego Del Sol Revealed To Be Sammy Guevara

When Jericho meets up with Fuego Del Sol outside the ring, the commentators are still talking about why Fuego would do this and questioning what he has to gain from it.

Jericho and Fuego put their arms around each other and then Fuego takes his mask off to reveal that he is actually “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara. He smiles as the crowd gasps. Jericho starts shouting commands for Ortiz to have his hair shaved off.

Ortiz Cuts His Hair, Eddie Kingston Wants Blood & Guts

We see Ortiz eventually grab the sheers himself and begins chopping at, and cutting his own hair off by himself. Eddie Kingston says he’s a man of his word and then tells him to tell Jericho something. Ortiz starts yelling “Blood & Guts” every time he whacks at his hair with the clippers.

20-On-1 Handicap Elimination Match

Wardlow vs. 20 Security Guards

Now we move to an elaborate pre-match video package to bring fans up to speed on the story leading into our next match of the evening.

When it wraps up, Wardlow begins making his way to the ring as the fans in St. Louis chant his name.

The 20 security guards are out as well and now the bell sounds to start off this unique contest.

Wardlow starts taking them out one-by-one like they are nothing, and the ring announcer does “Entrant number one eliminated” style announcements as he pins and/or submits them within seconds of each other.

He even got a submission to a guillotine while pinning another with a foot on the chest for a double elimination on a few occasions. He also stacks as many as three or four security guards at a time onto each other after executing a powerbomb symphony for multiple-person eliminations.

“Smart” Mark Sterling is trying to do his best to play a factor as well, but as the commentators mention on the broadcast, his class action lawsuit is likely not a factor in “Wardlow’s World” any longer. Wardlow ends up taking them all out.

Winner: Wardlow

Wardlow Confronted By Dan Lambert With Surprise Guest UFC Legends

Now we see some distractions in the form of UFC legends, such as Matt Hughes and Tyron Woodley, who are introduced when Dan Lambert and Scorpio Sky jump on the mic in the crowd high in the stands. Lambert demands Hughes and Woodley get into the ring to “take out the garbage.”

Wardlow, cool as a cucumber, gets on the mic and asks if Woodley and Hughes are from St. Louis. He says he knows that being fellow mid-westerners, they know better than to take orders from someone like Lambert.

He says he can fight if they want, however. They stand their ground but don’t advance towards Wardlow, so “Smart” Mark Sterling tries and gets blasted with a powerbomb symphony by Wardlow. He ends up raising hands with Hughes and Woodley to a big pop from the crowd in St. Louis.

Will Ospreay vs. Dax Harwood

We head to another commercial break. When we return, we hear the familiar sounds of FTR’s theme playing. Out comes Dax Harwood, ready for one-on-one action.

Harwood settles into the ring and his music dies down. Now the theme for Will Ospreay’s entrance tune plays and he makes his way out to a good pop from the St. Louis crowd.

In the ring, he gets another big pop as he wraps up his entrance and the commentators sing his praises on the broadcast. J.R. calls him one of the top handful of wrestlers of the past several years.

They mentioning him capturing gold at the recent NJPW event and then the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

We see some good action early on, with Ospreay leading things until going to the corner to blast the FTR member with some chops.

Harwood turns Ospreay around and absolutely lights him on fire with chops as the announcers put him over for his “heavy hands” and being among the best strikers in the company.

Things continue to go Harwood’s way, as he hits Ospreay move. He goes for a follow-up pin attempt, but doesn’t get the three-count.

We hear a loud “let’s go Harwood” and “let’s go Ospreay” dueling chant break out from the fans in St. Louis as Ospreay continues to shift the momentum in his favor.

Out on the ring apron now, we see Ospreay looking to suplex Harwood to the floor. Harwood blocks the attempt and then counters, looking for his own suplex to the floor.

Ospreay ultimately avoids it and then trips Harwood up, crotching him over the apron dressing. He then follows that up with a big shotgun dropkick on the floor as the commentators talk us into a mid-match commercial break.

As we return from the break, we see Harwood take Ospreay to “suplex city” so to say, connecting on several back-to-back-to-back back-suplexes. J.R. says Ospreay is going to be “suplex drunk” when this one is all said-and-done.

Harwood goes to the top-rope and connects with a high spot for a near fall attempt. Ospreay survives. The fans break out into a loud “This is awesome!” chant.

Ospreay took the last suplex in an awkward way, landing on his head from the looks of things. Regardless, he recovers and takes over. He hits several powerbombs on Harwood after connecting with a crazy spot off the top-rope.

He lands one more powerbomb into a pin attempt, which Harwood reverses. He holds the legs of Ospreay down in a pin attempt, but doesn’t get the three. The action briefly spills to the floor at ringside after another high spot and then both guys are down and out. They each slowly make it back to their feet.

Ospreay thinks about hitting his finisher, but Harwood ends up catching him off-guard instead. He recovers again and hits it, but Harwood hangs on. The two start trading punches back-and-forth and then Ospreay starts mixing in kicks.

Harwood lands a big lariat on him, but fails to connect during a second attempt. Ospreay counters into a big Tiger Bomb for a near fall. Harwood hangs on. Ospreay backs into the corner and calls for this one to be over and done with.

He charges at the FTR member and blasts him with a big running elbow for the pin fall victory. Great stuff from these two. J.R. immediately praising it as soon as the bell sounded.

Winner: Will Ospreay

All Hell Breaks Loose, Orange Cassidy Returns

Once the match wraps up, we see things get even crazier, as members of United Empire come out and a brawl breaks out when Cash Wheeler and Rippongi Vice come out.

Everyone is duking it out all over the ringside area and then the roof nearly comes off the building when Orange Cassidy’s theme hits. He makes his way down to the ring as fans chant “Freshly Squeezed.”

He stands behind Ospreay. Ospreay turns around and he sees Cassidy, FTR and Rippongi Vice staring him down. The post-match scene ends on that note.

Jon Moxley, Hiroshi Tanahashi Face-To-Face Ahead Of The Forbidden Door

When we return from the break. we hear the familiar sounds of “Wild Thing” playing. Jon Moxley emerges, making his custom ring entrance through the crowd.

Moxley heads to the ring and settles inside as his music peaks and the fans continue to go bonkers. As his music dies down, the theme for Hiroshi Tanahashi begins playing.

Tanahashi emerges and the NJPW legend makes his way down to the ring, where he immediately goes nose-to-nose with Mox as fans chant “Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!”

Mox begins speaking first, talking about how he has been chasing down and in search of Tanahashi for a long time. He mentions some examples and then talks about how there is only one man they call “Ace,” and that’s Tanahashi.

He says not for long. Before he can say much else, the St. Louis crowd starts loudly chanting “Tanahashi! Tanahashi!” Mox again mentions Tanahashi deserves the respect he is getting, but makes no bones about the fact that he feels he has proven he himself is the best pro wrestler in the world.

Chris Jericho Interrupts With An Attack & Announcements

Mox vows that when all is said-and-done, Tanahashi will be calling him, “Ace.” Tanahashi goes to respond, but before he can, the familiar sounds of “Judas in my Mind” by Fozzy plays as Chris Jericho emerges with Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara by his side.

Jericho calls for the music to be cut off and then says this is his spot, and Moxley knows it. He threatens to burn his face with a fireball — because, of course, he is a wizard.

He then goes to speak to Tanahashi, bringing up their past showdown inside the Tokyo Dome. Before he can say anything else, Tanahashi tells Jericho in broken english to “shut up.” Jericho tells Guevara and Conti, “go get him.” They don’t budge. The newlyweds remain standing where they are.

Meanwhile, Minoru Suzuki’s crew, which includes Lance Archer and others, begin attacking Tanahashi and Moxley in the ring. Jericho goes to the ring and introduces the newest members to his J.A.S. — Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti.

He then introduces Lance Archer and others that are on loan by Suzuki to be his teammates in a match that will include Guevara, who will take on the Blackpool Combat Club and their partners from NJPW at the upcoming AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

AEW All Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match

Ethan Page vs. Miro

After a quick interview with Toni Storm backstage, we shoot back to the ring for our next bout of the evening, which will be another qualifying match in the ongoing AEW All Atlantic Championship tournament.

“All Ego” Ethan Page makes his way out and settles into the ring. Out next is his opponent, “The Redeemer” Miro. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

Early on, Page fares well, avoiding the onslaught from Miro, escaping the ring when he needs to and making himself hard to get to. Eventually, however, Miro does get to him and “The Redeemer” begins going to work.

Jim Ross and co. sing his praises on the broadcast as he dominates the action. He sends “All Ego” crashing out at ringside as we head to a mid-match commercial break with Dan Lambert trying to tend to Page on the floor.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Page getting blasted with forearms over the ropes by Miro. He ends up yanking the arm of Miro and dropping to the floor to reverse the momentum into his favor.

He then sends Miro launching into the steel ring steps — twice — on the floor. Back in the ring, Page hits a big cutter for a close near fall.

Page goes for another big move and looks to try and finish Miro off again, but once more we see “The Redeemer” hang in there.

He starts to take over from there, ragdolling Page around the ring before locking him in his submission finisher for the tap out victory. With the win, Miro joins “The Bastard” PAC in the AEW All Atlantic Championship tournament.

Winner and ADVANCING in the AEW All Atlantic Championship Tournament: Miro

Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

We see a video package for Dante Martin, promoting his match in the tourney on this Friday night’s edition of AEW Rampage. We then head back into the arena for our co-main event of the evening.

The familiar sounds of the theme for Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. plays and out comes the former AEW Women’s Champion.

She settles into the ring accompanied by Jamie Hayter and Rebel and then her music dies down. Now the theme for her opponent, Toni Storm, hits.

Storm emerges and heads to the ring as Tony Schiavone recalls his interview with her earlier in the show as he talks about her being in a different mindset than when she first came to AEW.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. Storm charges over and starts pummeling Baker with hard shots. An elbow sends her to the mat, where she rolls out to the floor for a breather.

Storm heads out to the floor to follow up on her attack, but end up getting attacked from behind by Hater and Rebel.