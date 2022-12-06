AEW Dynamite “Road To” Preview Special For Wednesday’s Show In Austin, TX. (Video)

The road to this week’s AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week’s stacked show from Austin, Texas.

Ahead of this week’s installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest “Road To” documentary preview.

Featured on the “AEW Road To Austin” edition of the weekly Dynamite countdown-style digital series is a closer look at the jam-packed two hour show.

This week’s special digital feature for AEW Dynamite on TBS program looks at the FTR vs. The Acclaimed showdown for the tag-team titles, the return of the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal and more.

Watch "AEW Road To Austin" via the video embedded below, and join us here at PWMania.com on Wednesday night, December 7, 2022