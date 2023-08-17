AEW Dynamite Segment For Next Week Announced

You can officially pencil in a new segment for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s Fight For The Fallen edition of the show, Jack Perry was featured in a video package where he promised to retire the FTW Championship on next week’s program.

Perry claimed he is the best FTW Champion in history after his defense over Rob Van Dam, and because of this, he has nothing left to prove and will be laying the title to rest as a result.

Check out the announcement via the post embedded below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Wednesday night for the AEW ALL IN 2023 go-home episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.