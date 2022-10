AEW Dynamite Tickets for Broomfield, Co and Los Angeles, Ca Go on Sale Today

AEW will be taping live episodes of Dynamite and Rampage at the 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO on December 28th and The Forum in Los Angeles, CA on January 11th.

Tickets for the shows will be available for purchase at 10am ET on AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets begin at $29 before facility fees and service charges are applied.

Here is a list of the updated AEW touring schedule:

* AEW Rampage: October 28 – Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut

* AEW Dynamite: November 2 – Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

* AEW Rampage: November 4 – Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

* AEW Dynamite: November 9 – Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

* AEW Dynamite: November 16 – Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut

* AEW Rampage: November 18th – Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

* AEW Full Gear: November 19th – Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: November 23 – Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: November 30 – Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: December 7 – H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage (Winter is Coming): December 14 – Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage (Holiday Bash): December 21 – Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: December 28 – 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO

* AEW Dynamite: January 4 – Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA

* AEW Dynamite/Rampage: January 11 – The Forum in Los Angeles, CA