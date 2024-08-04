AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday vs. WWE NXT On CW Showdown Set For 10/8

By
Matt Boone
-

It was announced today that AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday will take place on October 8, 2024, at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.

The 10/8 show will be going head-to-head against WWE NXT, which will be airing on The CW by then.

A ticket pre-sale for the show is scheduled for Wednesday, August 7 at AEWTIX.com.

