AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday vs. WWE NXT On CW Showdown Set For 10/8

It was announced today that AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday will take place on October 8, 2024, at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.
The 10/8 show will be going head-to-head against WWE NXT, which will be airing on The CW by then.
A ticket pre-sale for the show is scheduled for Wednesday, August 7 at AEWTIX.com.
It's the last stop before #AEWWrestleDream as #AEWDynamite debuts in Spokane, WA on Tuesday, October 8th at @SpokaneArena!
Pre-sale starts 8/7 for AEW Insiders and on sale to general public 8/9!
Sign up now to become an AEW Insider at https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY! pic.twitter.com/dNjghInxxi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2024