AEW Dynamite To Feature International Title, Big Singles Match Next Wednesday

You can officially pencil in an exciting pair of matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

During the post-Double Or Nothing 2023 edition of the show from Viejas Arena in San Diego, California on Wednesday night, two big matches were made official for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the 6/7 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS is Ricky Starks vs. Jay White in one-on-one action that will see FTR and Juice Robinson banned from ringside.

Additionally, Tony Khan confirmed Orange Cassidy vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland for the AEW International Championship for next Wednesday evening.

