AEW Dynamite To Have Over-Run, Tony Khan Touts Rampage Ratings & Timeslot Change

This week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will have an overrun, keeping the show on the air past 10pm ET. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter today to announce that TBS has granted the company an overrun for tomorrow’s Dynamite.

“Thanks to our great fans, great ratings + a great card of matches set for Wednesday Night Dynamite, @TBSNetwork granted us an overrun for #AEWDynamite tomorrow! It may just be a few minutes, but whatever happens there’s a chance we’ll run past 10pm ET/9pm CT tomorrow on Dynamite!,” Khan wrote.

Khan also touted last week’s AEW Rampage ratings, and plugged this week’s Rampage timeslot change.

We noted before how last Friday’s Rampage drew 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.25 rating. This was the second-best audience of the year, behind Beach Break, and tied with Beach Break for the best key demo rating of the year. Khan thanked everyone for tuning in.

“Thank you all who helped us reach our biggest audience for #AEWRampage on TNT in months + best demo rating in our timeslot since October 1! Rampage will be in a special early slot this Friday @ 7pm ET/6pm CT LIVE on TNT, + we’re back on TBS tomorrow, #AEWDynamite @ 8pm ET/7pm CT!,” he wrote.

This Friday’s Rampage will start at 7pm ET instead of 10pm due to NBA coverage beginning at 9pm. Rampage will air live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX, and the only match announced as of this writing is Adam Cole vs. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page in a Texas Death Match. The April 16 edition of AEW Battle of The Belts II will also be taped on Friday night, to air the next night on TNT.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans. Below is the current line-up, along with Khan’s tweets:

* MJF vs. Shawn Dean

* Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia of The Jericho Appreciation Society

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defend against reDRagon

* ROH World Television Champion Minoru Suzuki defends against Samoa Joe

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks

