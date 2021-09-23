AEW Dynamite To TBS Date Confirmed, Update On Rampage/TBS

As noted earlier this year, it was announced that AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage would be moving from TNT to TBS in early 2022. It was noted then that while AEW’s flagship shows would be moving to TBS, TNT would begin airing 4 “supercard specials” per year.

In an update, Variety now reports that Dynamite will begin airing on TBS with the Wednesday, January 5 episode. Dynamite will continue to air in the 8pm ET timeslot.

The new report from Variety says Rampage will remain on TNT instead of moving to TBS as originally planned. There is no word on if Rampage will move to TBS at a later date, but it was implied that the Rampage move has been nixed.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.