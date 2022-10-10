AEW Dynamite Toronto Trailer, Britt Baker On Sirius XM, Shane “Swerve” Strickland’s Note

– Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. talks about the pay-per-view vibe surrounding the October 12, 2022 edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program coming up this week in Toronto, Ontario, Canada during an appearance on the Sirius XM program, “Canada Talks.” Check out an archive of the interview with the former AEW Women’s Champion by following the link embedded in the tweet featured below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 10/12 for live AEW Dynamite on TBS results coverage from Toronto, ONT.

– One-half of the former AEW World Tag-Team Champion “Swerve In Our Glory” duo, Shane “Swerve” Strickland, is featured in a new promo on the official Shop AEW Twitter feed on Monday promoting the new holiday-themed, neon 2022 Halloween Glow Series “Swerve In Our Glory” t-shirt. Check out the video and the new merchandise for the tag-team consisting of Strickland and tag-team partner Keith Lee via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Shop AEW Twitter feed.

– AEW continues to promote this week’s upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on their various social media channels. On Monday, the promotion released the official trailer advertising the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program which this week will emanate from Toronto, Ontario, Canada and will feature “The Ocho” Chris Jericho defending the ROH Championship against “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson, “The Bastard” PAC putting his AEW All-Atlantic Championship up-for-grabs against “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida taking on Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. & Jamie Hayter in women’s tag-team action, “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Luchasaurus. Check out the AEW Dynamite trailer for the 10/12 show in Toronto, ONT. via the video embedded in the tweet seen below courtesy of the official AEW Twitter feed, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.