AEW Dynamite Update: Second Championship Match Set For Tonight

A second title tilt has been announced for tonight’s AEW show.

Heading into the March 19 episode of AEW Dynamite in Omaha, NE., a TBS Championship bout with Mercedes Mone defending against Billie Starkz has been confirmed for the show.

Previously announced for the 3/19 show is is the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament Final with “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Mark Davis vs. Ricochet, an AEW World Championship Street Fight with Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope, as well as Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander.