AEW Dynamite Update: Second Championship Match Set For Tonight

A second title tilt has been announced for tonight’s AEW show.
Heading into the March 19 episode of AEW Dynamite in Omaha, NE., a TBS Championship bout with Mercedes Mone defending against Billie Starkz has been confirmed for the show.
Previously announced for the 3/19 show is is the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament Final with “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Mark Davis vs. Ricochet, an AEW World Championship Street Fight with Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope, as well as Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander.
TONIGHT, Wed 3/19
8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS Title Match@MercedesVarnado vs @BillieStarkz
Tonight, the blizzard can’t stop this fight!
The CEO is in Omaha, and she will defend the TBS Title vs former ROH World TV Champion Billie Starkz
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 19, 2025