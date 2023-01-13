AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 1/11/23

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 967,000 viewers.

This is an increase of 11.92% over the previous week’s episode, which drew 864,000 viewers for the live first episode of 2023.

Dynamite received a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is a 26.92% increase over the previous week’s rating of 0.26. This week’s 0.33 key demographic rating represents 429,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. According to Wrestlenomics, this is a 27.68% increase from last week’s 336,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.26 key demo rating.

This week, Dynamite ranked third on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.33 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of #4.

This week, Dynamite ranked #29 in cable viewership for the night. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of #51.

The total audience for Wednesday’s Dynamite was the highest since October 26 and the key demo rating was the highest since September 28. Two NBA games aired on ESPN, two NHL games aired on TNT, two College Basketball games aired on ESPN2, one College Basketball game aired on Big Ten Network, one College Basketball game aired on FS1, one Women’s College Basketball game aired on FS1, one Super Copa Soccer game aired on ESPN Deportes, and one Super Copa Soccer game aired on ESPN2. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 11.92% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 26.92%.