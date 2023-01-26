AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 1/25/23

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 1.003 million viewers.

This is a 3.51% increase over the previous week’s episode, which drew 969,000 viewers.

Dynamite received a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is an increase of 3.22% from the previous week’s rating of 0.31. This week’s 0.32 key demographic rating represents 417,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. According to Wrestlenomics, this is a 3.73% increase from last week’s 402,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.31 key demo rating.

This week, Dynamite ranked third on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.32 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is the same as last week’s ranking of third.

Wednesday’s Dynamite had the highest total audience since the show’s Third Anniversary on October 5, which also had more than 1 million viewers. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 3.51% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 3.22%.

The viewership of Dynamite this week was down 8.81% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 21.95% year on year. The Beach Break episode aired in 2022.