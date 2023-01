The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released. The show drew 864,000 viewers, down from 876,000 viewers the week before. The show received a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 0.28 last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

Dynamite ranked #4 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from #5 the previous week.