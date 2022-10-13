AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 10/12/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite drew 983,000 viewers on TBS.

This is a 5.29% decrease from last week’s episode, which received 1.038 million viewers for the show’s third anniversary.

Dynamite received a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is a 3.03% decrease from the previous week’s rating of 0.33. This week’s 0.32 key demographic rating represents 417,000 viewers aged 18-49 who viewed the episode. According to Wrestlenomics, this is a 3.02% decrease from last week’s 430,000 18-49 viewers indicated by the 0.33 key demo rating.

This week, Dynamite scored #4 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.32 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a drop from last week’s placement of second.

This week, Dynamite placed 32nd in cable viewing for the night. This is a drop from last week’s position of 28.