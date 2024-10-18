AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 10/16/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 633,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.20 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 92.40% from this past week’s 329,000 viewers and uup 100% from last week’s rating of 0.10 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by “The Patriarchy” Christian Cage taking on Bang Bang Gang’s “Switchblade” Jay White in a singles match.