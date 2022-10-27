AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 10/26/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 997,000 viewers.

This is an increase of 32.58% from last week’s episode, which drew 752,000 viewers for the Title Tuesday show, which competed with WWE NXT.

Dynamite received a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is a 23.07% increase over the previous week’s rating of 0.26. This week’s 0.32 key demographic rating represents 417,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. According to Wrestlenomics, this is a 23.01% increase from last week’s 339,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.26 key demo rating.

This week, Dynamite ranked #5 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.32 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of #8.

This week, Dynamite ranked #33 in cable viewership for the night. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of 45.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the fourteenth-highest total audience of the year so far, as well as the twelfth-highest key demo rating, tied with five other episodes. Wednesday night’s sports programming included two NBA games on ESPN, one on ESPN2, two NHL games on TNT, one UEFA game on TUDN, and one CONCACAF game on TUDN. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 32.58% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 23.07%.