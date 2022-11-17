AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 11/16/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 818,000 viewers.

This is a 12.04% decrease from the previous week’s episode, which drew 930,000 viewers.

Dynamite received a 0.28 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is a 12.50% decrease from the previous week’s rating of 0.32.

This week, Dynamite ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.28 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of #6.

This week, Dynamite ranked #44 in cable viewership for the night. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of #56.

Wednesday’s Dynamite episode had the third-lowest total audience of the year, as well as the second-lowest key demo rating, tied with the Road Rager episode on June 15.

Two NHL games aired on TNT last night, two NBA games aired on ESPN, the Big 12 College Basketball tournament aired on ESPN2, one College Basketball game aired on FS1, one College Basketball game aired on ESPNU, one College Football game aired on ESPN2, one College Football game aired on ESPNU, one CONCACAF soccer game aired on TUDN, and one Partido Amistoso soccer game aired on TUDN. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 12.04% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 12.50%.