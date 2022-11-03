AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 11/2/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 911,000 viewers.

This is a decrease of 8.62% from the previous week’s episode, which drew 997,000 viewers.

Dynamite received a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is a 9.37% decrease from the previous week’s rating of 0.32. This week’s 0.29 key demographic rating represents 377,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. According to Wrestlenomics, this is a 9.59% decrease from last week’s 417,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.32 key demo rating.

This week, Dynamite ranked third on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.29 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of #5.

This week, Dynamite ranked #30 in cable viewership for the night. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of #33.

Wednesday’s Dynamite had the lowest total audience for a regular broadcast since Fyter Fest Night 2 on July 20, and the lowest key demo viewership since Road Rager on June 15. There were two NBA games on ESPN, one NHL game on TNT, college football on ESPN2, two UEFA games on TUDN, CONCACAF on TUDN, and the MLB World Series on FOX Deportes and FOX network TV last night. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 8.62% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 9.37%.