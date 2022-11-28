AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 11/23/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live post-Full Gear Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS last Wednesday drew 880,000 viewers. Due to the holiday, the figures are only now being released.

This represents an increase of 7.58% over the previous week’s episode, which drew 818,000 viewers for the Full Gear go-home show.

Dynamite received a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic last week. This is a 14.28% increase over the previous week’s rating of 0.28. Last week’s 0.32 key demographic rating represents 421,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. According to Wrestlenomics, this is a 15.34% increase from the previous week’s 365,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.28 key demo rating.

This week, Dynamite ranked #6 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.32 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a drop from the previous week’s ranking of #4.

This week, Dynamite ranked #35 in cable viewership for the night. This is a drop from the previous week’s position of 44.