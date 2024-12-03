AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 11/27/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Wednesday’s post-AEW Full Gear and Thanksgiving Eve episode of Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 536,000 viewers and had a rating of 0.15 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 16.25% from this past week’s 640,000 viewers and down 25% from last week’s rating of 0.20 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by House Of Black’s Brody King taking on Darby Allin in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match.