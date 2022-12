The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released. The show received 870,000 viewers, a decrease from the previous week’s 880,000 viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The show received a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 0.32 last week.

Since March 31, 2021, this was the lowest key demo rating. This excludes episodes that were shifted to different timeslots. This is also Dynamite’s lowest key demo rating on an unopposed Wednesday night.