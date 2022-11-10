AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 11/9/22

The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released. The show drew 930,000 viewers, up from 911,000 viewers the week before, according to WrestleNomics’ Brandon Thurston. The show received a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from 0.29 last week.

Dynamite was ranked #6 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #3 the previous week.

The show, which faced competition from the MLB World Series on FOX last Wednesday, drew 11.8 million viewers and a 1.93 key demo rating. Dynamite had its lowest total viewership in its regular timeslot since July 20 and its lowest key demo rating since June 15.

Dynamite only stalled behind the NBA and US midterms coverage for the evening this week.

Here is a breakdown of each show demo:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.32 – last week: 0.29

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.21 – last week: 0.19

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.42 – last week: 0.38

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.24 – last week: 0.21

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.11 – last week: 0.11

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.27 – last week: 0.22

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.39 – last week: 0.37

* Viewers 50+ – 0.41 – last week: 0.42