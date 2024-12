AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 12/11/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 594,000 viewers and had a rating of 0.17 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 1.37% from this past week’s 586,000 viewers and even from last week’s rating of 0.17 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May defending her title against Mina Shirakawa.