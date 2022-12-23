AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 12/21/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 957,000 viewers.

This is an increase of 0.74% over the previous week’s episode, which drew 950,000 viewers for the Winter Is Coming show.

Dynamite received a 0.30 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is a 9.09% decrease from the previous week’s rating of 0.33. This week’s 0.30 key demographic rating represents 396,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. According to Wrestlenomics, this is a 7.47% decrease from the 428,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.33 key demo rating last week.

This week, Dynamite ranked third on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.30 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is the same as last week’s ranking of third.

This week, Dynamite ranked #28 in cable viewership for the night. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of 28.

The total audience for Dynamite was the highest since October 26. This was the year’s twenty-fourth-lowest total audience for a standard airing, tied with House of The Dragon Dynamite on August 17, and the year’s fourth-lowest total audience, also tied with House of The Dragon. Last night’s sports competition included one College Basketball game on ESPN, one FS1 College Basketball game, one ESPN2 College Basketball game, two B1G Men’s College Basketball games on the Big Ten Network, one College Football game on ESPN, two NHL games on TNT, and two NBA games on NBA-TV. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 0.74% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 9.09%.