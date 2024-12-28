AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 12/25/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on 34th Street on TBS drew an average of 574,000 viewers and had a rating of 0.18 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 8.16% from this past week’s 625,000 viewers and down 5.26% from last week’s rating of 0.19 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar,” Kyle Fletcher, who took on TNT Champion Daniel Garcia in an AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match.

📺 TV RATINGS ARE IN AEW Dynamite last Wednesday on TBShttps://t.co/9OiG6mtYtv — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) December 27, 2024



