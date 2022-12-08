AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 12/7/22

According to Nielsen via Shotbuzz Daily, the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 840,000 viewers.

This is a 3.44% decrease from the previous week’s episode, which drew 870,000 viewers.

Dynamite received a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is an increase of 11.53% from the previous week’s rating of 0.26. This week’s 0.29 key demographic rating represents 380,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. According to Wrestlenomics, this is a 10.47% increase from last week’s 344,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.26 key demo rating.

This week, Dynamite ranked third on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.29 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of #5.

This week, Dynamite ranked #41 in cable viewership for the night. This is a drop from last week’s ranking of 38.

Dynamite had the fourth-lowest total audience for a standard timeslot show this year, tied with one other episode. Dynamite also had the year’s third-lowest key demo rating for a standard airing, tied with one other episode. Two NHL games aired on TNT last night, two NBA games aired on ESPN, one B1G Men’s Basketball game aired on the BIG Ten Network, one College Basketball game aired on ESPN2, one College Basketball game aired on ESPNU, and one Women’s College Basketball game aired on ESPN2. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 3.44% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 11.53%.