AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 2/1/2023

The ratings for this week’s AEW Dynamite have been released. The show drew 901,000 viewers, down from 1.003 million viewers the week before. The show received a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 0.32 last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

Dynamite ranked second among the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from third last week. The show surpassed one million viewers for the first time since October 5th.

Here is a breakdown of each show demo:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.31 – last week: 0.32

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.18 – last week: 0.22

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.43 – last week: 0.43

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.22 – last week: 0.22

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.15 – last week: 0.15

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.22 – last week: 0.24

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.39 – last week: 0.42

* Viewers 50+ – 0.39 – last week: 0.44