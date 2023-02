The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released.

The show drew 824,000 viewers, down from 899,000 viewers the week before, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The show received a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 0.30 last week.

This was the lowest total viewership since the November 16 show, when 818,000 people tuned in.