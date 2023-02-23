AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 2/22/2023

The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released. The show drew 1.028 million viewers, up from 824,000 viewers the week before. The show received a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from 0.27 last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

Dynamite ranked first among the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from fourth last week.

The show was built around Tony Khan’s important announcement, which likely helped boost ratings due to interest. The key demo rating was the highest since September, and total viewership was the highest since October.

Here is a breakdown of each show demo:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.35 – last week: 0.27

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.18 – last week: 0.18

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.52 – last week: 0.36

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.28 – last week: 0.20

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.14 – last week: 0.11

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.32 – last week: 0.21

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.45 – last week: 0.35

* Viewers 50+ – 0.42 – last week: 0.37