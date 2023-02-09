AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 2/8/2023

The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday (2/8/2023) have been released. The show drew 899,000 viewers, down from 901,000 viewers the week before. The show received a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 0.31 last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

Dynamite was ranked #5 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #3 the previous week.

Here is a breakdown of each show demo:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.30 – last week: 0.31

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.20 – last week: 0.18

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.39 – last week: 0.43

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.24 – last week: 0.22

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.14 – last week: 0.15

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.24 – last week: 0.22

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.39 – last week: 0.39

* Viewers 50+ – 0.40 – last week: 0.39