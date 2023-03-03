AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 3/1/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live Revolution go-home edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 833,000 viewers.

This is a decrease of 18.96% from the previous week’s episode, which drew 1.028 million viewers.

Dynamite received a 0.27 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is a 22.85% decrease from the previous week’s rating of 0.35. This week’s 0.27 key demographic rating represents 352,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. This is down 22.46% from last week’s 454,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.35 key demo rating represented, according to WrestleNomics.

This week, Dynamite ranked third on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.27 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a drop from last week’s top spot.

Dynamite ranked 31st in cable viewership for the night. This is a drop from last week’s ranking of #24.

Wednesday’s Dynamite episode had the second-lowest total audience and key demo rating of the year so far, tied with the February 15 episode. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were both lower than in 2022. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 18.96% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 22.85%.