AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 3/15/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 852,000 viewers.

This is a 0.69% decrease from the previous week’s episode, which drew 858,000 viewers for the post-Revolution show.

Dynamite received a 0.27 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is a 6.89% decrease from the previous week’s rating of 0.29. This week’s 0.27 key demographic rating represents 352,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. According to Wrestlenomics, this is a 6.87% decrease from last week’s 378,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.29 key demo rating.

This week, Dynamite ranked #11 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.27 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a drop from last week’s ranking of #4.

Dynamite ranked #39 in cable viewership for the night. This is a drop from last week’s ranking of #34.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the third-lowest total audience of the year so far, as well as the second-lowest key demo rating, tied with two other episodes. The viewership and key demo rating for this week were both lower than the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 0.69% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.89%.