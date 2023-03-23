AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 3/22/2023

The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released. The show drew 954,000 viewers, up from 852,000 viewers the week before, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The show received a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from 0.27 last week.

Dynamite ranked #4 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from #11 the previous week. This was the highest rating for the show in a month.

Here is a breakdown of each show demo:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.33 – last week: 0.27

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.20 – last week: 0.17

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.46 – last week: 0.38

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.26 – last week: 0.18

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.16 – last week: 0.11

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.25 – last week: 0.20

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.44 – last week: 0.37

* Viewers 50+ – 0.40 – last week: 0.40