AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 3/29/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 833,000 viewers.

This is a 12.68% decrease from the previous week’s episode, which drew 954,000 viewers.

Dynamite received a 0.28 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is a 15.15% decrease from the previous week’s rating of 0.33. This week’s 0.28 key demographic rating represents 365,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. According to Wrestlenomics, this is a 15.89% decrease from last week’s 434,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.33 key demo rating.

This week, Dynamite ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.28 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is the same as last week’s ranking of #4.

This week, Dynamite ranked #35 in cable viewership for the night. This is a drop from last week’s position of #29.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the year’s second-lowest total audience, tied with one other episode, and the third-lowest key demo rating. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were lower than in 2022. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 12.68% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 15.15%.