AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 3/5/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Wednesday’s AEW Revolution go-home episode of Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 600,000 viewers and rated 0.13 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 0.33% from last week’s 598,000 viewers and down 27.78% from last week’s rating of 0.18 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada and Ricochet taking on Swerve Strickland and Hounds of Hell’s Brody King in a Road To Revolution Tag Team Match.