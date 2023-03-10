AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 3/8/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live post-Revolution episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 858,000 viewers.

This is a 3% increase from the previous week’s episode, which had 833,000 viewers for the Revolution go-home show.

Dynamite received a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is an increase of 7.40% from the previous week’s rating of 0.27. This week’s 0.29 key demographic rating represents 378,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. According to Wrestlenomics, this is a 7.39% increase from last week’s 352,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.27 key demo rating.

This week, Dynamite ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.29 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a drop from last week’s position of third.

This week, Dynamite ranked #34 in cable viewership for the night. This is a drop from last week’s #31 position, and it is tied with FOX & Friends at 6 a.m., which also received a 0.08 key demo rating for the #63 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Wednesday’s Dynamite episode had the third-lowest total audience and key demo rating of the year so far, tied with the February 15 episode. The viewership and key demo rating for this week were both lower than the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 3% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 7.40%.