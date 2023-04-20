AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 4/19/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 830,000 viewers.

This is a 4.15% decrease from the previous week’s episode, which drew 866,000 viewers.

Dynamite received a 0.28 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is the same as last week’s rating of 0.28. This week’s 0.28 key demographic rating represents 365,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. According to Wrestlenomics, this is comparable to the 365,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.28 key demo rating last week.

This week, Dynamite ranked #7 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.28 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a drop from last week’s ranking of #6.

This week, Dynamite ranked 37th in cable viewership for the night. This is the same as last week’s ranking of 37.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the second-lowest total audience of the year thus far, as well as the third-lowest key demo rating, tied with two others. Last night, Dynamite had the lowest total audience since February 15th. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were significantly lower than the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 4.15% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was unchanged from the previous week.