AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 4/26/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 863,000 viewers.

This is an increase of 3.98% from the previous week’s episode, which drew 830,000 viewers.

Dynamite received a 0.28 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is the same as last week’s rating of 0.28. This week’s 0.28 key demographic rating represents 365,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. According to Wrestlenomics, this is comparable to the 365,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.28 key demo rating last week.

This week, Dynamite ranked #9 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.28 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a drop from last week’s ranking of #7.

This week, Dynamite ranked 37th in cable viewership for the night. This is the same as last week’s ranking of 37.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the seventh-lowest total audience of the year, as well as the third-lowest key demo rating, tied with three others. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were significantly lower than the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 3.98% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was flat.

The audience for Dynamite this week was down 6.29% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating fell 15.15 percent from the previous year.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Warriors and the Kings on TNT at 10:03pm topped the Cable Top 150 in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.49 rating. With 4.286 million viewers, the Warriors vs. Kings NBA game topped the night on cable.

With an average of 7.596 million viewers and a 0.39 key demo rating, the Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter special on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV. Survivor on CBS won the night on broadcast television in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.74 rating and 5.221 million viewers.