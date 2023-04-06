AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 4/5/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 877,000 viewers.

This is a 5.28% increase over the previous week’s episode, which drew 833,000 viewers.

Dynamite received a 0.30 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is an increase of 7.14% from the previous week’s rating of 0.28. This week’s 0.30 key demographic rating represents 391,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. According to Wrestlenomics, this is a 7.12% increase from last week’s 365,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.28 key demo rating.

This week, Dynamite ranked #6 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.30 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a drop from last week’s ranking of #4.

This week, Dynamite ranked #40 in cable viewership for the night. This is a drop from last week’s ranking of 35.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the sixth-lowest total audience of the year, as well as the fifth-lowest key demo rating, tied with one other show. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were lower than in 2022. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 5.28% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 7.14%.